For several minutes, the ghost of another comeback against Rafa Nadal in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, like the one that Stefanos Tsitsipas starred in last year, flew over the Rod Laver Arena. But this time the Spaniard grabbed the court as best he could and beat Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6 and 6-3 in 4h08 after suffering a tremendous slump for which he had to request a medical time-out in the fourth set. She thus qualified for the semifinals for the seventh time in the tournament, 36th in Grand Slams, and look closely at 21that number of titles in majors that would place him in first place in the historical table and break the tie at 20 that he maintains with Federer and Djokovic. He awaits a rival for Friday: the Italian Matteo Berrettini or the Frenchman Gael Monfils.

Nadal had played wonderfully in the first two sets, with a plan that worked perfectly for him, high balls with weight and many changes of direction in sunny and hot conditions. that came to mind. But from 3-3 in the third set, he was no longer the same. He lacked energy and he lost his order. Double faults (11) didn’t help either. He put it down to stomach problems. he took some pills and later, before the fifth set, he made a second visit to the bathroom that Shapovalov did not like at all, who had protested a lot at the beginning of the match for understanding that Rafa took a long time before serving and also setting up to return. “You are corrupt,” he told the chair judge, the Brazilian Carlos Bernardes. The 22-year-old Canadian and the Spaniard spoke for a moment online and the duel continued.

At that time, Nadal seemed insurmountable and had not yielded a single break ball. In fact, until the sixth game of the third round Shapovalov did not have them. In addition, the manacorí failed little. But all that went to hell because of that discomfort in the gut that tormented him. He felt suffocated. The heat, his friend normally, was hurting him at that time and he needed the air tube and the towel with ice. He seemed inert on the court, not chasing a few shots from his opponent. The signs were catastrophic.

race reaction

In these, his rival equalized after suffocating a threat of rebellion from the number six in the world (15-40 in 6-3. They painted coarse for the 2009 champion, but his race unattainable to discouragement and the serve, which had also given him problems for most of the match, he was bailed out after breaking Denis to white. He no longer let go of the advantage, Shapovalov made some mistakes that he did not touch and finally crashed the ball into the net to the relief of Nadal, who celebrated euphorically, while the Tel Aviv-born tennis playera very good player with a lot of character, threw his racket indignantly.

A great opportunity had eluded him. The one that Rafa will now have to play another final in Melbourne and look for a trophy that she could not even dream of a few months ago. Now he is closer and Djokovic, deported and eliminated from the tournament for not getting vaccinated, who logically would have been his next rival, will not be able to prevent it personally. The fight, even in the distance, is always there.

