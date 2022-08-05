Rafael Nadal has confirmed this Friday that he will not be at the Masters 1,000 in Montreal that begins this Sunday due to the abdominal strain that forced him to say goodbye to Wimbledon at the gates of the semifinals. “Yesterday, after training, I had a little discomfort that was still there today,” the Balearic reported through his social networks. And he added: “We have decided not to travel to Montréal and continue with the training sessions without forcing”.

Nadal thanked the support and understanding of Eugène Lapierre, the director of the Canadian tournament, in this decision. The Spanish tennis player has assured that he hopes to “play again in Montreal”, a tournament that he “loves” and that he has won five times (2005, 2008, 2013, 2018 and 2019).

Nadal’s loss joins that of Novak Djokovic, current Wimbledon champion, who has been ruled out by the tournament organization for not being vaccinated against covid. His place in the draw will be taken by Briton Andy Murray.

Now, Nadal’s goal, winner of 22 Grand Slams, more than anyone else in the history of tennis, is to reach the last big event of the year, the US Open, which begins on August 29 in New York, in full condition.

