Rafa, acclaimed by the crowd at the Caja Magica, talks about the difficult weeks after the fracture in his rib: “I recovered from the injury, but the level of play is something else …”

Exalted as a deity. Chased by the crowd even as he goes to the parking lot. Rafa Nadal, in Madrid, is constantly surrounded by his people, happy to see him once again when it seemed that this year, at the Caja Magica, he would not show up with the problem in his rib which was remedied in Indian Wells. because if it is true that Carlos Alcaraz is inflaming the fans of Spain, it is equally true that Rafa is Rafa, and there is no question. “I have recovered from my injury – explained the 21 Grand Slam champion, the last one in Melbourne this year – but the preparation and the level of play are another story. Who has had to deal with a fractured rib he knows how much this problem limits you. In the first few weeks I was also struggling to sleep and breathe because of the pain. It is not an injury that requires long recovery times, but it does not allow you to do almost anything “. See also Rafa Nadal will play a superb and unprecedented Acapulco Open

Run for Paris – A few training sessions, a bit of the gym: “I resumed training two weeks ago, but I didn’t do more than half an hour at a time. It was a difficult time but I always thought that being there wrapped in negativity and complaining was not never helped. I’ll try to do my best knowing that Roland Garros is 3 weeks away. ” Rafa also had the opportunity to comment on the exclusion of Russian and Belarusian players from the Wimbledon tournament: “I think it is unfair to them. What is happening is not their fault and I am sorry. We will see what happens in the coming weeks and if the players will take a stand. ” With his usual elegance, then, Nadal has resized the situation: “I say however that what is happening in our sport is irrelevant in the face of so many people who die and suffer.”

Behavior on the pitch – See also Pioli changes 2, Allegri 4: Milan-Juve, the probable formations - Video Gazzetta.it Nadal was also asked for a comment on the latest intemperance of some colleagues on the pitch, including broken rackets, attacks on the referees and moments of madness: “The players are all different, but certainly there are some limits that should never be exceeded. A Sometimes the safety of the ball boys is put at risk and in my opinion it is unacceptable. I believe that there have not been enough punishments given what has happened in these first four months, but a few weeks ago the ATP sent a letter to all the players, informing us that other similar behaviors will be severely penalized. I think it is the right choice. I understand the frustration during a match, but now there will be more severe penalties. “

May 2, 2022 (change May 2, 2022 | 00:11)

