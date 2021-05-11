Rafael Nadal debuts this Wednesday at the Masters 1,000 of Rome, a trophy that he has lifted nine times. And he will do so surrounded by doubts. Your transit through the beaten eartha is far from his usual dictatorship on this surface. Has lost to Andrey Rublev in Monte Carlo, has succumbed to Alexander Zverev in Madrid, and has suffered a lot to subdue Stefanos Tsitsipas in Barcelona. The new generation chokes. But Nadal says, relieved, that in the Caja Mágica he already played “very well” and felt at his “best level”. So there is still time to finish the task in the present Italian tournament on the way to his big goal: Roland Garros. The beginning will not be easy, because it has touched him an uncomfortable rival, Jannik Sinner, the world’s number 18, a 19-year-old pearl, the NextGen of the NextGen.

Beyond the earth, Nadal expanded other doubts in the previous press conference, in this case related to his summer program and his Olympic participation. Rafa does not know yet if he will travel to Tokyo. This hesitation would not sound strange to other players, but it does sound in the mouth of Nadal, always committed to representing Spain. In sports with demanding and highly professional calendars, such as the cases of tennis, golf and cycling, the Games are not preferential. There are tastier priorities in your circuits. Those who participate do so for the pleasure of defending their flag or for the whim of experiencing the environment. They do not need it in their record, although a medal always wears. To top it off, we are in times of pandemic. That means restrictions in Tokyo, the absence of a foreign public, a Japanese atmosphere against… Furthermore, calendars are continually affected by the virus. Nadal has expressed a general doubt. And it has set off the alarm about a drip, or a cataract, which could drown these sports in the near future. You will not be the only one.