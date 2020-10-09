Rafa Nadal is looking for his thirteenth Roland Garros final. After defeating Jannik Sinner at dawn last Wednesday, the Spaniard is looking for a place in Sunday’s final against Argentine Diego Schwartzman, who already defeated Nadal in the last Masters 1,000 in Rome

Roland Garros schedule: What time does Nadal – Schwartzman start?

The match between Rafa Nadal and Diego Schwartzman, corresponding to the Roland Garros semifinals, will be played at the Philippe Chatrier’s first shift of the day this Friday, October 9 at 2:50 p.m. local and Spanish time (9:50 a.m. Argentina time).

Television: How to watch the Nadal – Schwartzman?

The match between Rafa Nadal and Diego Schwartzman will be broadcast openly through the DMAX television channel and can also be followed live through Eurosport 1, since it has the broadcasting rights of the tournament in Spain. The best matches of international players can be followed on Eurosport 1, while Eurosport 2 will focus on matches with Spanish participation. In addition, all the tournament matches will be available on the Eurosport Player platform to be able to enjoy them from the device that users choose and whenever they want.

Alex Corretja, Anabel Medina and Jordi Arrese repeat one more year as Eurosport experts to offer viewers the best analysis of each day together with the team of commentators made up of Álvaro Rama, Manuel Poyán, Álvaro Benito, José Manuel Díaz, Antonio Arenas, Fernando Gómez, José Luis Corral, Fernando Murciego, Francisco Trapero, Alberto Pérez, Sergio Gutiérrez, José Manuel Tallada and Rubén Fernández.

In Argentina, the meeting can be followed through the ESPN signal.

