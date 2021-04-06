In recent weeks it has been common to see Rafa Nadal uttering this phrase during a Telefónica advertising campaign: “Without all the people who have been by my side, none of this would have been possible.” A phrase that, from this Monday, is understood even better if possible.

This Monday Rafa Nadal shared on his social networks a video with the documentary ‘Los 8 de Rafa’, included in Telefónica’s #MejorConectados campaign. In this small fragment, the tennis player from Manacor wanted to review the importance of each person who has accompanied him on the circuit since its inception, analyzing each one of them one by one

Toni Nadal (Coach)

“My uncle was the coach of the Manacor Tennis Club and I started to go when I was three years old. I think that from the age of 8-9, maybe 8, it did seem that he had some outstanding qualities, we took things in serious and the objectives that my uncle had with me were ambitious. As a child, obviously the next objective was every game that I played here in Mallorca more than anything else “

Carlos Costa (Manager)

“Carlos is my manager and I started working with him when I was 13. He is a person with whom I have the utmost confidence to be able to talk about anything or to be able to explain any problem or question that may arise at any time. People like Carlos who have a broad vision of what my career is, not only sportingly speaking but as a person, because he knows where I am from, my family, what my concerns are … I think he has a broad vision of the things that They suit me and those that don’t. I think it is a part that has also been important in my team both at the tennis level and at the personal relationship level, which is how I consider him more than anything else, that he is a very good friend. “

Carlos Moyà (Coach)

“I’ve known him since I was 14 years old, he was one of the best players in the world. He became number 1 in the world and I was just starting out. Today he is my coach and a very good friend but in his day he was a teammate. Davis Cup, national team, dozens of experiences on the circuit of all kinds. He has always been a person who, in some way, has been there as a good reference for me and the fact that in 2017 he began to work with me as coach I think it was an impulse for me. The fact that not only has he lived these experiences but that he has shared them with me as a player, I think it gives him an adequate perspective of what he thinks can suit me at all times. “

Ángel Ruiz Cotorro (Doctor)

“I think that with Ángel we have had a lot of difficult moments because in the end he is the doctor, right? And when you are with the doctor it is usually because you are having a hard time. Ángel is a very positive person and that I think is a virtue in a doctor He is a person who has always looked forward with optimism and I think he has helped me in every way. He helps me to believe that things are going to be solved and there are tournaments that, without him, it would have been impossible to win. a doctor of maximum confidence, without him things would have been totally different in the final result and I can only thank him “.

Francis Roig (Coach)

“I started with Francis in 2005, practically my entire career, from that moment until today. I think he is a person who knows how to recover my tennis and he is passionate about working on the court. I think, at the same time, time to talk about him, he’s a very good coach who has helped me. “

Benito Pérez Barbadillo (Press Officer)

“Benito was a colleague that I knew when I entered the circuit. He worked for the ATP and he was signed so that he could help me in everything related to the press issue. He is my PR Manager, it is said, but I think his occupation encompasses much more than all of that.In the end, when Benito is with us in the team, one is less afraid of any problem that may arise because things usually end up being solved.

Rafa Maymó (Physiotherapist)

“Rafa may be the person with whom we have spent the most hours. He is the one who travels everywhere. When we go to the doctor he is the one who goes … well, he is the one who is always by my side, right? more hours together than with our partners. We have had to live hard moments, because in the end he is always the one who is there and also in those moments that are emotionally low. For all this perhaps we have created a bond that is difficult to imagine perhaps my tennis without him next to you.

conclusion

“Without all the people who have been by my side none of this would have been possible. If my uncle had not introduced me to tennis or helped me decisively during practically my entire career, I would not be where I am; if my father and my mother would not have been willing to go from one place to another every weekend and not do the things that maybe, in their day, they had other options to do that perhaps amused them more; if I had not had the people who would have guided me on the right path, perhaps I would not have had that spirit of perseverance, of overcoming and I think I have been lucky to have people by my side who have helped me.