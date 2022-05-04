In the home tournament the Majorcan eliminates the 22-year-old Serbian 6-1 7-6 (4). Now he is awaited by Goffin or van de Zandschulp. Tonight he will be a special guest at the Bernabeu for the Champions League match between Real Madrid and Manchester City

He will be able to enjoy his Real in serenity tonight at the Santiago Bernabeu, Rafa Nadal. In fact, his return to competition was a winner in the home tournament, after the forced stop due to a stress fracture in the ribs remedied in March during the final of the Masters 1000 in Indian Wells. On the field dedicated to Manolo Santana, the Majorcan, third force on the board, used the minimum of partials to get rid of the Serbian n.32 of the world ranking Miomir Kecmanovic, with a score of 6-1 7-6 (4) gained in one ‘ hour and 55 minutes of play. In the next round Nadal awaits the winner of the match between the Belgian, coming from the qualifiers, David Goffin and the fresh finalist of the Munich tournament, Botic van de Zandschulp. See also Gravina: “From Report accusations based on false data. The Suarez case towards archiving "

First set – The start is characterized by long exchanges, with players spending the games on their own services without breaks, at least until 2-1, when the tennis lesson begins. One too many mistake by Kecmanovic gives the Spaniard a first and only break point at 30-40. Nadal does not linger and with the concreteness that he distinguishes the real champions immediately capitalizes on the opportunity with a smash, after being called to the net. Grabbed the advantage, the Spaniard found the size of him and began to push from the baseline, leaving very little to the 22-year-old from Belgrade who, despite everything, tries to be aggressive in his small way by entering the field. Meanwhile Nadal is everywhere and continues to find unthinkable angles that allow him to get two more break points in the sixth game. Once the first has been blurred, the second has the advantages thanks to a cross right that brings the number 4 in the world to serve for the set. It’s 6-1 early, he turns around. See also CIV SBK | Dunlop sole tire supplier until 2023

Second set – In the second half the rain arrives to shuffle the cards on the table: at 1-0 the players leave the field and the roof is closed. Conditions change and so does the pace of the race. In fact, shortly after breaking the serve from 32 in the world, Nadal is forced to face the first two break points of the match at 3-2. Kecmanovic manages to score and brings the situation back into equality. The seventh game is the longest (9 minutes), Nadal tries to regain the reins of the set but the Serbian defends himself well and suffering from the advantages he manages to move forward for the first time in the score. We thus proceed on the services of the challengers with the number 3 of the board which finds its initial version at 5-5. Thus comes a break that promises to be decisive, with Nadal serving for the match with a 6-5 lead. However, the focus needed to close is missing and everything is postponed to the tiebreaker. At this point Rafa shows he has no desire to go to the decider and despite a few too many mistakes, thanks to his garra he seals the practice in two sets. He drops the curtain with an ace, and it’s 7-4. The red baron is back. See also MotoGP challenge WithU Yamaha unveiled: Dovizioso and Binder are the arrows

