As much as it is one of their favorite tournaments, Barcelona has had to wait three years to see Rafael Nadal again step on the final. Count Godó, who has seen the Balearic crown be crowned eleven times, missed his presence in the fight for the title, failing to do so in 2019 and not holding the tournament in 2020.

But this year, with a Nadal from less to more during the week, he will once again observe the champion’s trophy closely and against the same rival as in 2018, Stefanos Tsitsipas. In his best performance of the entire tournament, although with some ups and downs in the first set, Nadal beat Pablo Carreño in the semifinals (6-3 and 6-2) and advanced to his twelfth final in Barcelona.

It was not easy, because the Balearic still have pieces to adjust on this clay, but his superiority on clay and against Carreño is undeniable. This was his eighth match and the winner was always the same, in addition to the fact that the Spaniard has never won a set on this surface and has only been able to achieve it on concrete.

And Nadal wanted the meeting to run through the same channels. His start was scorching, sliding through the clay and emerging as the great threat of a Carreño whose top in Barcelona has always been the semifinals. He aimed at beating Nadal, as happened in Rome a few months ago, when Carreño could only play two games -although that match was marked by the Asturian’s fatigue after the US Open-, but the Manacorense was surprised by the acceleration of his rival in the final bars of the first set.

With 5-1 for Nadal, Carreño improved, especially from a poorly executed shot by the Spaniard that brought him closer to 6-1. He managed to close the disadvantage and get closer to 5-3, he even enjoyed three balls to get 5-4 and serve, but Nadal deactivated his opportunities and struck a blow on the table.

Carreño’s vision was clouded, who stopped finding gaps in Nadal’s short balls and ways to throw him towards the wall, and began his surrender.

He barely had the ability to react when the second set started. Nadal ran over him. He opened a 4-0 run on the scoreboard and avoided rebellions. He closed Carreño’s path and certified his 24th victory against a Spaniard at Godó (he only lost to Alex Corretja in 2005 and to Nicolás Almagro in 2014).

The 2018 final between Nadal and Stefanos Tsitsipas will be reissued this Sunday at the Real Club de Tenis de Barcelona. The Greek, recent winner in Monte Carlo, defeated sensation Jannik Sinner by a 6-3 double and will play the second final of his life in Barcelona. Three years ago he could barely make three games to Nadal. It will also be the revenge of the last quarterfinals of Australia, when the Greek rallied two sets against. This final is the ninth clash between Nadal and Tsisipas (6-2), the fourth on clay, after the victories of the Spanish in Barcelona 2018 and Rome 2019 and the Greek in Madrid 2019.

With the move to the final, Nadal is 90 points away from surpassing Daniil Medvedev in the ATP ranking, who has not been able to play in the last two weeks due to covid infection. If he lifts the title in Barcelona, ​​on Monday he will be the new number two in the world.