Rafa Nadal qualified for the third round of Roland Garros, the tournament he has won 13 times, after defeating Frenchman Richard Gasquet 6-0, 7-5, 6-2 at the Philippe-Chatrier court.

Nadal, in search of an unprecedented 21st Grand Slam that would allow him to break the tie with Roger Federer, both with a score of greats, will be measured for a place in the round of 16 with the British Cameron Norrie (45th).

The Mallorcan, who turned 35 this Thursday, gave no option to a rival from his own fifth, whom he has faced many times, 17 … but all of them with Nadal’s victory.

In a center court empty of fans due to the curfew in France at 9:00 p.m., with the exception of photographers, teams of both tennis players and journalists in the press box, along with ball boys and members of the organization, Nadal played his first game in the newly established night shift at Roland Garros. The preceding days had been done by other leading swords such as Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams or Daniil Medvedev.

But neither the empty stands nor the closed night over the city of light prevented him from taking the first set with a donut (6-0) against a Gasquet beaten on all sides. The game seemed more like a training session for the Spaniard

Although the second set was somewhat more fought, Nadal did not give a feeling at any time that the duel could get complicated, and closed it with a 6-2 to comply with the ingrained habit of beating Gasquet, either by day or by night.