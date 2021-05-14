Rome (AFP)

World third-ranked Spain’s Rafael Nadal avenged German Alexander Zvererf, who knocked him out of the Madrid session last week, by beating him 6-3 6-4 Friday to reach the semifinals of the Rome tour, the fourth Masters tournament for a thousand points.

Nadal, 34, lost to the world number six for the first time in a tournament held on dirt courts in the Spanish capital last week, but the word was given to him in today’s match, which he ended in an hour and 59 minutes, achieving his 66th victory in Rome.

“I played a tough game and didn’t make many mistakes,” Nadal said. I’m happy to win, it’s important to trust, it was an important game for me against a great player. Nadal, who played a marathon match in the previous round against Canadian Denis Shapovalov, where he spent 3 hours and 30 minutes on the field, advanced 4-0 in his match against Zverev, but the latter caught his breath to reduce the difference to 4-2 without preventing his opponent from deciding it in his favor. .

The German resisted in the second set, and Nadal saved 8 chances for Zverev to break his service to settle the score in his favor. After leaving the quarter-finals in the Monto Carlo and Madrid tournaments, Nadal confirmed his readiness two weeks before the start of the French Open, one of the four major tournaments within the Grand Slam, which he won 13 times. This is the first time Nadal has reached the last square of a Masters tournament this year.

Rafa holds the record for the number of titles in the Italian capital after winning 9 times in 11 finals, the most recent of which is in 2019. He hopes to win the title to equal the number of Serbian Novak Djokovic, the world number one in the Masters tournaments (36), who later meets the Greek Stephanos Tsitsipas fifth.

After Nadal came out a winner in the first five matches that compiled him with the German, Zverev won in the last three confrontations, before El Matador won again in the ninth confrontation.

In the semi-finals, Nadal will meet world number 47th American Riley Opleka, who continued his successful adventure in the Rome Games, by defeating Argentine Federico Delbonis 7-5, 7-6 (7/2).

“It’s a huge challenge for a player who performs well and has almost no return,” Nadal said of the match. The victory is the fourth for the long Oblka (2.11 m) and the owner of the missile transmissions (speeds up to 230 km per hour), in this session without losing any set or stroke in exchange for his success in about 80 aces.