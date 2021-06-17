Rafael Nadal resigned from participating in Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics after “listening” to his body, with the idea of ​​physically managing himself in order to “continue competing longer.”

Madrid (AFP)

“Hello everyone. I want to inform you that I have decided not to participate in the next edition of Wimbledon that will be played from June 28 to July 11. I will not play the Olympic Games either,” said the 35-year-old player on social networks this 17 of June.

The number three in the world assures that “it is a decision that is never easy to make”, but that he does it in order to preserve himself physically and to be able to continue competing longer.

“After listening to my body and talking to my team, I understand that it is the right decision with the aim of extending my sports career and continuing to do what makes me happy; compete at the highest level and continue fighting,” said the Mallorcan tennis player.

Olympic individual champion in Beijing-2008 and in doubles in Rio-2016 with Marc López, he had already hinted at the possibility of not playing the Tokyo Olympics in May in Rome: “I can’t give a clear answer because I don’t know.”

“In a normal world I would never think of missing the Games, everyone knows how important they are to me. We will see in a couple of months,” said the Spaniard at the time.

“The Games have meant a lot in my career and have always been a priority as an athlete,” Nadal said in his message.

“I found the environment that every athlete wants to feel at least once and personally I was lucky enough to experience them intensely on three occasions and also to be the standard-bearer of my country” in Rio de Janeiro, he recalled.

Nadal wants to prevent possible injuries

But, at 35 years old, “at this time in my career as an athlete, an important part is preventing any type of excesses in my body that could prevent further fighting in the medium and long term for the titles,” he explained.

Nadal is the second Spanish tennis player to renounce to play the Tokyo Games, after his compatriot Roberto Bautista did it a few days ago.

Spain’s Rafael Nadal during his men’s singles semi-final tennis match against Serbian Novak Djokovic as the crowd cheers on day 13 of the 2021 Roland Garros French Open tennis tournament in Paris on June 11, 2021. Anne-Christine POUJOULAT AFP

Nadal and Bautista were, together with Pablo Carreño and Alejandro Davidovich, the tennis players classified by ranking to compete in the Olympic event.

The winner of 20 Grand Slam titles, eliminated last week in the Roland Garros semifinals by Novak Djokovic, eventually the winner of the French tournament, insisted on the need to rest his body.

“The fact that there are only two weeks between Roland Garros and Wimbledon this year, has not helped my body to recover from the always demanding clay court season,” said the tennis player.

“It has been two months of great effort and the decision I make is focused on the medium and long term,” Nadal concluded.

The Spanish tennis player has suffered problems with his knees, which have sometimes had him away from the courts for a long time and which even prevented him from being at the London-2012 Games.

“I am trying to save games and training sessions to extend my career as long as possible,” the Spanish tennis player warned in 2019, who in 2021 won the Barcelona tournament and the Masters 1000 in Rome.

In addition, Nadal fell in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open against Stefanos Tsitsipas, in Monte Carlo against Russian Andrey Rublev and in the Masters 1000 in Madrid against German Alexander Zverev.