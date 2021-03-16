Nadal, during a match at the last Australian Open. WILLIAM WEST / AFP

Rafael Nadal He announced this Wednesday, through his social networks, that he will not compete in the Miami Masters 1000 (from March 24 to April 4) due to back problems since he landed in Adelaide (Australia) in mid-January. . The tournament was on his roadmap for this season, but the medical evolution is not as satisfactory as the 20-grand champion would like and he will therefore delay his comeback until the clay court tour, which kicks off in early April.

“It is sad to announce that I will not play in Miami, a city that I love. I need to fully recover and prepare for the gravel season in Europe ”, transmitted the 34-year-old Mallorcan, who has not stepped on a track since he was eliminated on February 17 at Melbourne headquarters, against Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals. Australian Open (3-6, 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4, 7-5). Although later he intended to participate in Rotterdam and Acapulco, he decided not to go there; then he contemplated an invitation to the Dubai tournament at the last minute, but he also resigned.

Now, Nadal’s goal is to alleviate those problems that affect the lower back. During his stay in Australia, the Spaniard had to undergo an infiltration in order to continue competing and although the discomfort temporarily improved, they do not finish to remit. For this reason, he and his team have chosen to go directly to the clay season, where the goal of Roland Garros is capitalized. However, initially it will start its preparation in Monte Carlo, from April 11 to 18. If all goes well, then he would parade through Barcelona, ​​Madrid and Rome, but in any case he will decide on the fly.

Nadal has been absent from Miami the last four exercises. Since he played the 2017 final against Roger Federer, he has not participated in the event, either due to injuries or a strategic issue. At the end of the day, the 14th trophy in Paris and the 21st major are his top priority, hence he does not want to force the least and listen to his body. His withdrawal joins that of Federer himself, who after reappearing in Doha last week, 405 days after his last appearance, announced that he would not play in Florida, where the name of Novak Djokovic does appear.

In any case, the number one of the circuit is also among cottons, since he suffered a tear in the abdominal area during the Australian Open. At the moment, Nole remains on the poster and the last ups and downs have ended up displacing Nadal from the second step of the ranking, in favor of the Russian Daniil Medvedev. It is not a casual novelty, far from it. For the first time in sixteen years, since 2005 with Australian Lleyton Hewitt, a tennis player other than Nadal, Federer, Djokovic or Andy Murray rises to one of the top two places on the world list.

You can follow SPORTS in Facebook Y Twitter, or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.