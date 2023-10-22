An electric SUV for Rafael Nadal. The Spanish tennis champion was the protagonist of The Icon event, held at IFEMA in Madrid, during which a Kia EV9 was delivered to the Iberian athlete, capable of racking up 22 Slam titles. This also confirms Nadal’s attention and commitment to sustainable mobility. The Madrid event involved the Korean brand, the Spanish tennis player and The Icon Court, a tennis court created with an unprecedented concept.

Another electric Kia for Nadal

By virtue of the historic global partnership with Kia and the ongoing commitment to promoting sustainable mobility, Nadal received the keys to an EV9 GT-Line, in Ocean Blue Matte color. The pioneering SUV, which leads Kia’s transformation into a provider of sustainable mobility solutions, will join, together with EV6, Nadal’s personal collection.

The importance of sustainable mobility

“To reach all the goals of my long career, I have had to continually strive to improve. It’s the only way to progress.”Nadal said. “I am fortunate to have Kia as a partner, with whom I share this mentality, and EV9 is the latest step in the brand’s evolution towards the new dimension of the world’s leading supplier of electric vehicles. I can’t wait to start my next journey towards electrification with this stunningly designed high-tech SUV.”

Immersive experience on Kia EV9

During The Icon event, guests were taken on a virtual journey to explore the EV9 in 3D. Attendees were virtually introduced to the pioneering SUV surrounded by 360-degree screens projecting close-up images of the technologically advanced, space-redefining cabin inside the SUV. Images of spectacular landscapes appeared from the windscreen and windows, underlining the revolutionary nature of EV9.