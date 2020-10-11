The review is colossal and takes place indoors, under the spotlights, with hardly any audience and with coats, because the temperature is not forgiving either. But the outcome is the same as always. Rafael Nadal raises, with a mask, his 13th Cup of the Musketeers in an environment that has nothing to do with that of other occasions, petit committee, full Parisian autumn. Change the form, knees to the ground this time, but not the bottom: 6-0, 6-2 and 7-5, in 2h 41m. Novak Djokovic, who has not been Novak because the Mallorcan has not left him, shakes his hand on the net and opens the direct door to the Eden of the 20 greats, the golden figure that Roger Federer defended since 2018 and that now points to fall short.

Nadal succeeds with another round record. This is his 100th victory in Paris, a Paris that this time presented him as an even greater challenge: the weather, the humidity, the heavy balls. With everything this Nadal can do that has no limits because the years go by and he continues to win and win, hungrier if possible in this thirty who is feeling like nobody else. They are 34 years old and 86 titles, 61 of them on his beloved clay red carpet. And the latter comes in a way difficult to imagine, having smashed Djokovic. The imbalance is immense.

The final starts with news because the shenanigans of the time of Paris, that great unknown that does not appear on the postcards, force the organization to close the retractable cover of the central. Half an hour before the duel, the clouds give off water and the scene is completely transformed. Thus, the Chatrier is another story. And the game too. A priori, the alteration does not suit Nadal at all but, surprise, or perhaps not so much, the impact of the drops on the roof generates a throat clearing that presides over the devastating start of the Balearic Islands. Djokovic had a plan, so did he. The one from Manacor has come out to bite and the Serbian is much more contemplative, obfuscated in the drops -up to four in the first game, one more in the next- and faded by his poor percentage with the first services. It is not fine, doubt, it gets tangled. And, in the blink of an eye, you’ve received a tremendous shock.

For 45 minutes, Nadal is shaking him and denying him any gap. A more offensive version of Nole was suspected, which up to now had been worth navigating at half throttle and pressing punctually when it was something demanded by Carreño and Tsitsipas; however, the one who takes a real step forward and charges is Nadal, tactically flawless and plugged in as hard as he can. The Spanish is not in a hurry, but neither does he wait. You can’t afford it because otherwise the Serbian will burn. This time he runs into a relaxed Djokovic who is fading and strangely complies. Fall the breaks and games, and there is not a single sign of rebellion. The three options he has to break escape him, Nadal keeps getting bigger and bigger and fades without remission until the unheard of is confirmed: never, in any duel between the two in a Grand Slam, had there been a 6-0 .

The slap of the donut – just one before, in last year’s final in Rome – leaves him groggy. Look at his box from the chair and gestures, while inside that fibred body the blood begins to boil. There is fire, but no reaction. Nadal runs around the earth like the happy boy who has been given some skates and hunts absolutely everything. Imperial demonstration of legs and replica, because each complicated ball is countered with another even more heeled and more raked, and that is decompressing Djokovic, unhappy on a track that except for that hiatus of 2016 -origin after his disappearance for almost two years – does not bring you too many good memories. Number one abandons the hackneyed slob for a while and finally catches his first game after 55 minutes. Actually, passing oxygen.

Nadal continues to embroider it and wonderfully varying heights so that his opponent does not face a single frank ball. It is imposed from the bottom, opening angles, every time they are on the network to decide who is today sheriff. And the verdict admits no doubt: in the Chatrier, the one who wears the plaque on the chest is the Balearic, the man who the more difficult it is, the better he responds; the champion who is emotionally capable of knocking down anyone, blocking heads as tough as those of Nole himself; the chameleon that adapts to whatever it takes, whether it is cold or not, a ceiling or artificial light in between. In the second set, draw another abyss (breaks the third and fifth games) and leaves with the 5-1 that continues to blur and shrink Djokovic. Every time the Balkan tries to lift his head and catch a breath, the blow leaves him stiff. It does not matter what you propose. Nadal is going to get there.

In this sweet Sunday walk for the Spaniard, a fact in the form of outrage: there have been six errors in the first two sets. Six. 14 at the end, for the rival’s 52. A proposal not too far from perfection. Even the reverse of the setbacks, that of the Serbian, squeaks before magnanimous display of faculties. And to remember: Nadal does all of this after seven months without competing and a month behind his teammates, since he preferred not to travel to New York in August to thoroughly prepare the defense of his fort in Paris. The City of Light is his, who protects it and solves an old pending account because it made Djokovic feel the helplessness he suffered last year in Melbourne, when Nole ruthlessly shook him out.

The current king of the circuit fights in the third set, but finds no respite or consolation. He is pale and listless. He receives the umpteenth thrust (break for 3-2), shrugs and although he tries to free himself with a couple of screams (answer for 3-3), there is not the slightest conviction. A threat. Nothing. He is a lost soul. It suffers from the beauty and this Roland Garros of silence, cold and adversity is automatically transformed into the Eden of the Balearic, who at a stroke reaches Federer’s record and enters a paradise within the reach of very few, that of savoring the big twenties, enjoyed only by the Swiss, Margaret Court (24), Serena Williams (23) and Steffi Graf (22).

A Martian achievement that is accompanied by another resolution: at 34 years and 130 days, he is the tennis player who has won the greatest (6) after 30, ahead of Djokovic (5) and Federer (4). The thing is not there. Nadal is also the only professional who has won 13 titles in the same tournament, whatever the type; already stands out from Martina Navratilova, owner of 12 trophies in Chicago (between 1978 and 1992). A lavish work that ends with emotion, in an exceptional circumstance and with an exuberant triumph. Nadal continues traveling towards infinity, along the bucolic Paris motorway.