Rafa Nadal will not be at Roland Garros, nor in the tournaments after Paris. The Spaniard puts a “point and aside” to his sports career and points to 2024 as his last year on the circuit. «The injury I suffered in Australia has not evolved as we would have liked. We have worked non-stop, always with an eye on the following objectives. And the last one, the most important, which is Roland Garros, becomes impossible, so I won’t be able to go after many years without missing the appointment, with all that it entails and how difficult it is for me. It is not a decision that I make, it is made by my body, “explained the man from Manacor at a press conference organized this Thursday at his academy.

«I have no intention of playing the following months. These last few years have been difficult, the results when I have played have been first class, but my day to day life has been at a very low level. The reality is that victories, good moments, always remain abroad, but on a personal level, from daily work, it has been years, after the pandemic, they have been difficult. It has been difficult for me to have continuity. above all, because of the physique, I have chained injury after injury. They have been difficult years, but the great results mask it, “added the Spaniard.

Nadal did not set a return date, but pointed to the Davis Cup to be played in November in Malaga as a possible return to the circuit. «I think I don’t deserve to end like this, I’ve worked hard so that my end is otherwise and I’m going to work hard for it. I would like to face next year with the guarantees of being able to do what I intuit and I think it will be my last year. This would be my goal to stop to be able to face my last year to face it with guarantees.

With this absence, Nadal will lose practically all the points he has in the ATP ranking, but he will not lack invitations to all the tournaments he needs, in addition to being able to take advantage of the protected ranking and access events as a top ten.

“I’m fine, but sad. I have missed an important season. On a tennis level I felt prepared to fight for the important things, but on a physical level it is not like that. You have to accept things. If I can enter with a protected ranking, not uninvite anyone, fine. If they have to give me invitations, I think I’ve earned that,” said Nadal, who is positive about being competitive next year.

“Don’t know. It will be difficult, after a major break since January. I am not an irrational person and I am aware of the difficulty, but why not? I am not a negative person. I am going to try that my last year is not a comparsa, I am going to try to be at the highest level ».

The Spaniard explained that he does not plan to continue training and that there have been months of great frustration and that he needs to put a “stop” on all this and wait for the body to regenerate itself. «I need to stop because if not I don’t think I can make it to next year. A disconnection will do us good, because everyone who is by my side sees me suffer, make an effort ».

Nadal has not played since the second round of the Australian Open in January, when he suffered an injury to the iliopsoas in his left leg. Since then he has missed Doha, Dubai, Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo, Barcelona, ​​Madrid and Rome. He will not be at Roland Garros either, where he will give up 2,000 points of the 2,445 points he has in the box and will fall beyond 130 in the world after the Parisian tournament.

«A stage will come to an end next year with which we have been very happy. A stage that we would never have imagined. Another stage will begin that does not have to be less happy. I have plans for the next few months, things I haven’t done in twenty years. Then, that this last final fireworks, that it be worth it, and leave everything to us so that this last year is special, “said Nadal.