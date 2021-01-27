In the last hours of his mandatory quarantine in Adelaide, where he will play an exhibition this Friday with other top players in the Australian Open preview, Rafael Nadal once again “received” the press in his hotel room and took the opportunity to once again praise Roger Federer, the rival who challenged him the most throughout his career.

“Roger and I push each other to be better,” said the Spaniard in a virtual chat with the US network. CNN. “Having someone in front of you who is doing many things better than you gives you a clear way of what you need to improve to achieve your goals.”

Although he also recalled that with the Swiss he shares much more a sporting rivalry. Friends within the circuit, it was not a few times that they disputed exhibitions together and even helped each other in some events for the benefit of their foundations. And it is not uncommon to see them share talks and laughter when they cross off the courts.

Nadal advises Federer in a 2019 Laver Cup match, in which both defended the Team Europe jersey. Photo EFE / EPA / Salvatore Di Nolfi

“I think we always had a good relationship and a lot of respect. We did beautiful and important things for our sport together,” said the Spaniard.

The number two in the world, who is usually quite reserved about his personal life, even dared to think ahead and recognized that he would like to be a father.

“If children come, there will be a change. It is something that will probably happen in the future because we both want it,” he admitted.

The Spaniard and Federer dominated the circuit in the last 15 years – along with Novak Djokovic, who joined the pair a few years later – and today they share the record for the most Grand Slam titles won in history. Rafa equaled the Swiss mark last year at Roland Garros, when he added his 20th trophy in the category.

In Melbourne, the Mallorcan could add 21st and remain alone as the maximum champion. Although, as he had done a few days ago in an interview with ESPN, he stressed: “I did much more than I ever dreamed of in my tennis career. It would be incredible for me to win one more, but I know that this will not be the key to my happiness. in the future, it is not an additional pressure and it is not an obsession. “

Nadal arrived in Australia on January 15 and was confined to a hotel in Adelaide. Photo Morgan Sette / AAP Via AP

Federer will not be on the Australian tour this year because the coronavirus prevention protocol that was put in place to play the first Grand Slam of the season forced him to be away from his wife and children for more than a month. And he chose to prioritize his family.

Nadal arrived in Australia on the charter flights he hired Tennis Australia for the players and their companions and settled in Adelaide, where he served the two weeks of quarantine – they will end this Friday – required by the health authorities of that country. Djokovic, Dominic Thiem, Simona Halep, Naomi Osaka and the sisters Venus and Serena Williams also stayed in that city.

The rest of the players were confined to Melbourne and complaints about the privileged treatment of the best in the world rankings were not long in coming. The Mallorcan recognized once again that the claims are understandable, but called for contextualizing that situation in the global crisis.

Nadal showed himself a few times during his quarantine at the Adelaide hotel. Photo REUTERS / Morgan Sette

“It is normal to complain, but, on the other hand, you see how many are dying in the world, how many are losing their father or mother, without having the opportunity to say goodbye. It is something real, not philosophical, that is real life and it is what is happening in my country where people close to me are suffering this situation, “he reflected.

And he continued: “This is not a usual situation. And I am very sorry for all the players who are living a harsh confinement. But when we arrived here in Australia, we knew that the measures were going to be strict because we knew that the country is doing it very okay with the pandemic. ”

“At least we are here and we will have the opportunity to play. The world is suffering in general, so we can not complain. I feel that today we are privileged people,” he closed.

The exhibition in Adelaide

This Friday, the best players in the world will star in a day of pure tennis in Adelaide, in the run-up to the first Grand Slam of the season. “A Day at the Drive” Memorial Drive Tennis Center will be held in that city and part of the proceeds from the tickets will be donated to the Australian Tennis Foundation to help the most disadvantaged communities in South Australia.

As in 2020, Nadal, Serena and Djokovic will once again play a benefit exhibition in the Australian Open preview. Photo EFE / Scott Barbour

The action, which will start at 1 p.m. local time -23.30 in Argentina-, will open with the presentation of Novak Djokovic, world number one, against the 19-year-old Italian Jannik Sinner, 36th in the ranking and one of the great revelations of last season.

Next, the American Serena Williams (11th), who will seek in Melbourne to equal Margaret Court’s record of 24 “greats”, will collide with the Japanese Naomi Osaka (3rd). At the close of the daytime session, Venus Williams (80th) and the Romanian Irina Camelia Begu (79th) will make a special presentation.

At night, from 19 in Australia (5.30 in Argentina), Rafael Nadal (2nd) will play with Dominic Thiem (3rd) and the Australian Ashleigh barty, number one in the world, with Romanian Simona Halep, second in the female ranking.

