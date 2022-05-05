The cry from the night before at the Santiago Bernabéu is repeated at the Caja Mágica, which also invokes the mystique: “Yes-you-can! If possible! If possible!”. Rafael Nadal is in an extreme situation, cornered and bailing out water in front of David Goffin, who after having overcome the abyss in the second set is emboldened and attacks with everything, knowing that the champion of 21 greats lacks spark and shooting, and also some air because a month and a half of absence is a long time. It is his time, it is logical. It would be normal. Or maybe not. It is Nadal who is on the other side. It is the immensity. So what was seen as one color suddenly takes on a completely different hue. From cold sweats to ecstasy. Life to the rhythm of the epic.

The one from Manacor, who has not managed to put the tie to the pulse, two match points in limbo, grows gigantic when it is suspected that it is already lost, that there is no solution, that there is no return train. But he always hides a bill in his inside pocket. There is final fire. first save three match points, then another one is sought, the third, and when Goffin returns to the fray, fourth opportunity for the Belgian, he sentences. Atina and the Madrid crowd exploded: 6-3, 5-7 and 7-6(9), after 3h 09m. Now comes the long-awaited generational crossover with Carlos Alcaraz, superior to Britain’s Cameron Norrie: 6-4, 6-7(4) and 6-3, in 2h 39m. It will be the third time they have faced each other, after last year’s episode in Madrid and the one on March 19 in the Indian Wells semifinals, both favorable to Nadal.

Nadal tries to reason the unreasonable at the foot of the track. “The match was apparently under control, but things are not perfect. Right now I can only demand that I fight until the end, and that is what I have done, ”he says in statements to Teledeporte. “I love competition and, somehow, athletes train to overcome adverse things; if not, for a long time I would be dedicating myself to other things, that is the reality. I’m sure this will help me a lot”, he says in the direction of the quarterfinals of the tournament, for the 15th time in his 19 participations.

Everything accompanied. At last the sun was shining in Madrid, in front there was one of those rivals who like to rally and the night before he had slept soundly after the celebration. Nadal burst into the Caja Mágica central with a good face and revitalized by the successful start of the previous day, against Miomir Kecmanovic; also for the nth Resurrection Real Madrid European Championship, which he witnessed from the Bernabéu box at night. The symbiosis is worthy of scientific study. There is no tennis player that stands up like the Balearic or team that escapes with such skill from the flames than white; Madrid has a lot of Nadal, and Nadal a lot of Madrid.

One and the other will meet again on May 28 in Saint Denis. There, in the spring of Paris, Carlo Ancelotti’s men will pursue their 14th continental wound while the tennis player, if everything goes well and nothing goes wrong (call it a foot, call it a rib…), will then debate for his 14th trophy at Roland Garros . As if they were linked by an umbilical cord and feed off each other, parallel paths, both have built their respective legends from comebacks and heroics, with the epic as a driving force. Madrid recovered against City, and before that against Chelsea or PSG; And Nadal is also back, who after a month and a half in the reserve is dealing with time to get to the Bois de Boulogne in good condition.

Manacor, an expert in scars, knows about rebuilding himself for a while. As the sun went down, he changed the script. Nadal had the duel on track, in the absence of the coup de grâce. He had a 5-3 and two match points for the Mallorcan, but the last point was missing and what had been a relatively controlled afternoon until then led to a considerable set-up. The Belgian was grateful for the granting of that extra life and stirred. He got up and struck back. He knows how to play, he knows how to entangle Goffin, a talented player – recent winner in Marrakech – who with a bit more malice could have reached even higher heights. The pardon fueled him, and the match was decided between the tension and the fine balances of a third set that hung by a thread and could fall to either side.

Double left to the limit

Enraged at having missed the train, Nadal took refuge in the locker room during the transition and analyzed. He took a step forward on the return to the sand with the aim of putting land in the middle quickly, but the right was still not entirely clean and the rival managed to defend himself from the first attack. He toughened up the Goffin game, quick on his legs and deep in hitting, and he set the pace until he led the Spaniard to a limit situation. He was opening the track, without giving the arm to twist, determined to bite. Meanwhile, Nadal was making the rubber, waiting for that moment to come when he usually gets up, arm his arm and knocks out. But this time, he played hard to get.

With the rope around his neck, the response was colossal. And the escape a fact. There will be those two majestic drop shots to remember, and Goffin’s disjointed face. The Belgian had it, finally surrendered to the inexplicable. From the Bernabéu to the Caja Mágica, from Madrid to Nadal. How do they do that? Don’t look for the answer. Simply by doing it.

