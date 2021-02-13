It was not a comfortable match the one that Rafael Nadal had to overcome against Cameron Norrie. The British, who had never previously faced the Balearic Islands, created many problems with his left-handed game and caused Nadal to commit many more mistakes than usual.

He passed the test (7-5, 6-2 and 7-5) and eliminated one more obstacle without leaving excessive minutes on the track and without seeing his physique compromised with any trouble, as happened to Novak Djokovic in their third round duel.

The difficulty of the match was helped by playing in a Rod Laver Arena spooky, lacking the public that these days packed its stands. The lockdown of five days announced in Melbourne, by a series of cases in a hotel near the airport, has caused the spirits, the cheers and also the combs have disappeared for now from the tournament, with the consequence that the greats do not play with that pressure from the public in favor.

Norrie was not seen intimidated for a scenario that is unusual. He had never measured a member of the ‘Big Three’ before and so he played as if they were in one more match. Without the feeling of overwhelm that the stands produce and facing a loneliness to which he is used in the handful of tournaments he has wandered in England during confinement.

Also, Nadal was not comfortable. Erred too. Until 16 unforced errors only in the first set. To get an idea of ​​the magnitude of that amount, against Laslo Djere he committed 24 in the entire match and against Michael Mmoh also 24.

With these records and once sealed a first set (7-5) in which he had to traced a break against, Nadal’s game could only get better and that of his rival plummeted. After the effervescence and excitement of the first time, Norrie returned to being the tennis player he usually is, granting many options to a Nadal who reduced the error tap in the middle in the second set (7) and that he improved the serve to not concede a single break opportunity.

It continued that trend to the very end, with the only distortion of the rain slowly beginning to fall over Melbourne, raising questions about whether to close the roof or not.

It cost Nadal a little more to close it and he needed to go until 7-5, but with this victory there are already three without giving up a single set and, above all, without noticing any problem in his back, which was the great concern before the Grand Slam.

His rival in the round of 16 will be Fabio Fognini, which eliminated the last local stronghold of the men’s tournament, Alex de Miñaur, by 6-4, 6-3 and 6-4. It will be the seventeenth meeting between the Italian and the Spanish with a balance of 14 wins and four defeats for Nadal.

Djokovic, with doubts



Sunday’s day will start with the doubt of a Novak Djokovic touched in the abdominal, with what he defined as a tear oblique, and its chances against a Milos Raonic which is surely the best rival he could have, as the Canadian punch will barely give the Serbian rhythm.

Garbiñe will also enter the scene Muguruza, who to be in the quarterfinals will have to defeat the champion of this tournament in 2019, Naomi Osaka.