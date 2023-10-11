Sydney (Reuters)

Australian Open Tennis Championship Director Craig Tiley said: Rafael Nadal will participate in the tournament next January, with the 37-year-old former world number one player returning to competition, after undergoing groin surgery earlier this year.

Last June, Nadal’s representative, who has won 22 Grand Slam titles, said that the Spanish player’s season had already ended after he underwent groin surgery, which would keep him out of the tennis court for about five months. Before that, Nadal had been absent from competition since January after suffering an groin injury. In his second round match at the Australian Open.

Tilly said on a television program: “We can exclusively reveal here that Rafa will return. He has been absent from competition for most of the year. I spoke to Nadal over the past few days and he confirmed that he will be back and we are very excited about this move. “It will be great news.”