In a terrain more conducive to him, at sea level, the nine-time tournament champion beat Zverev 6-3, 6-4 in two hours and will face Reilly Opelka this Saturday in the semifinals, that stopped the Argentine from the previous Federico Delbonis (7-5 ​​and 7-6 (2)). The very tall (2.11) American of 23 years and 47th in the world placed 18 direct aces and has 77 so far this tournament.