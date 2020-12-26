With the start of the 2021 season, the first tournaments are gradually taking shape. If a few days ago it was the Australian Open that published its entry list, the list of players who would initially attend the tournament, now it is the ATP Cup, the tournament by nations that will also be played in Melbourne, the event that has done the same.

The two best tennis players from each of the twelve participating countries are those that appear on the list, although there is still the possibility that some of them decide not to play the tournament, which will be between February 1 and 5. However, some like Djokovic or Thiem have already stated that they will dispute it. Nadal, who appears on the list along with Roberto Bautista, has yet to confirm his presence. The same goes for Federer, which is in the entry list but still in doubt if it will play or not.

The ATP Cup will be the last championship before the Australian Open. Twelve countries, a number reduced by the pandemic, will be divided into four groups, of which one selection from each group will advance to the semifinals. Spain, a finalist last year, will try to get rid of the bad taste in their mouths left by the defeat against Serbia.

This is the provisional list of the participants of the twelve countries for the ATP Cup:

Serbia: Novak Djokovic and Dusan Lajovic

Spain: Rafael Nadal and Roberto Bautista

Austria: Dominic Thiem and Dennis Novak

Russia: Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev

Switzerland: Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka

Greece: Stefanos Tsitsipas and Michail Pervolakaris

Germany: Alexander Zverev and Jan-Lennard Struff

Argentina: Diego Schwartzman and Guido Pella

Italy: Matteo Berrettini and Fabio Fognini

Japan: Kei Nishikori and Yoshihito Nishioka

France: Gael Monfils and Benoit Paire

Australia: Alex de Miñaur and Nick Kyrgios