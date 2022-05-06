The history of tennis is plagued by coincidences, Copernican twists and whims, and now relapses into forcing a reunion. A year and a day after they crossed paths for the first time on the Madrid arena, Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz will measure their strength this Friday (4:00 p.m., La 1) on the same stage of the original confrontation, which continued on March 19 in Indian Wells and shines again with gold letters on the Caja Mágica sign. The king against the prince, almost 17 years apart between one and the other – the first will celebrate the 36th on June 3; the murciano celebrated this Thursday the 19-, and numerous questions in the environment. In any case, the most appealing duel today.

“I’m going to enjoy it to the fullest. I have lost both times I have played against Rafa, so the third time lucky. We will fight until the end and I hope you all can enjoy it”, says challenger Alcaraz, who after getting rid of the British Cameron Norrie (6-4, 6-7(4) and 6-3, in 2h 39m) dances to the rhythm of the Happy Birthday of Parchís, while the stands of the Madrid central cheer him on and rub his hands before what is coming. But he arrives, says Nadal, too soon. The champion of 21 majors has drawn a few hours before the abyss against David Goffin, by saving four match points (6-3, 5-7 and 7-6 (9), in 3h 09m); however, he lacks filming, he is touched and there is little time for recovery.

More information

“It is positive [la victoria contra el belga], but you have to see how I wake up tomorrow. I’m adding hours on the track [1h 55m en el estreno contra Miomir Kecmanovic]but you have to accept that tomorrow [por hoy] things can be difficult”, anticipates the Balearic, who by mid-afternoon has resolved the round of 16 in another epic passage, riding that euphoric wave that he rode the night before at the Santiago Bernabéu, where he celebrated the classification live European of Real Madrid against City. However, in the conference room there is no trace of adrenaline. His tone reveals fatigue and caution with speech.

Nadal is fully aware of reality. Both of his most immediate reality and of the emerging one; that is, of the extraordinary drive of Alcaraz. He picked up the racket only two weeks ago, he assures that he has hardly been able to train – “the preparation has been null”, he affects the precision of the previous day – and his left foot has received a significant punishment during the dispute with Goffin. “I have a chronic and incurable injury. It’s my day to day, and more so when I play long games”, he recalls, “and that’s the bad thing about not having closed this one before”. He is sore and limping, and he knows that the Murcian arrives like a shot.

The reunion, he remarks, comes at a bad time. “It is very difficult. Today, he is better than me. I am aware of what is, I am a realistic person. He is fit, he is very young and he has that energy. I am clear who has the advantage. I am going to try that, whatever happens, it works for me, ”she expresses. “But my current reality is different from his; I am not trying to take the pressure off myself, but we arrived on very different lines”, abounds the Majorcan, who a year ago instructed the heir and who a couple of months ago was injured from a crossing conditioned by the wind, solved based on trade, hierarchy and experience .

In any case, in the Indian Wells semifinal, before Nadal’s third left ribcage cracked, it was clear that the distance between the two had visibly reduced. Nothing to do with what happened in the Caja Mágica, when the boy from El Palmar celebrated his 18th birthday, with the balanced match they played in California. And from that first time in Madrid to here, a full-fledged transformation. Alcaraz has climbed more than a hundred steps in the rankingraised his first title (Umag), continued in Rio de Janeiro and conquered Miami – the first Spanish man to achieve it – before giving another blow at the Godó in Barcelona.

Relay, not rivalry

Alcaraz is no longer that tennis player with a puerile and naive air, but an updated competitor with more than sharp fangs. He is also a fox in the dialectic, because little by little he is taking tables.

“I am the new one, and I should not have the pressure of playing against one of the best in history. I am the new one and Rafa is Rafa. What did he say that? I am going to say the opposite. He is the best on land; no matter how much he is not in shape, he should always be the favourite”, he puts forward, already knowing that his access to the quarterfinals guarantees him seventh place on the list. “Last year’s game helped me see how far away I was, I left very nervous and I didn’t know how to control myself. Now I am a totally different player. I am earning my way,” he prolongs.

Meanwhile, the relay develops naturally. Now, Nadal rules out a rivalry for a simple matter of logic: “In the end, I am already 36 years old… If I were eight or ten younger we could talk about it. My rivals are Federer, Djokovic and at the time Murray. He is one more rival that has been added to compete for important tournaments”. And he concludes: “Thank God someone like Carlos has arrived. As a sports fan and as a Spaniard, it is a fantastic joy”.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports in Facebook Y Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.