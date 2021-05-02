Rafael Nadal is now ready for his debut in the Masters 1.0000 in Madrid. Will be next Wednesday when he debuted in the tournament, before the winner of the duel between the Frenchman Adrian Mannarino and Carlos Alcaraz, but the manacorense has already been training for several days at the Magic Box and this Sunday he offered his first press conference before the media.

The first thing Nadal did, who aspires to fifth title at the 1,000 Masters in the capital, he was to rule out any kind of physical discomfort in training and guarantee his muscular state for the tournament.

“I did double sessions on Friday and Saturday, a total of three hours each day and I feel good. I am looking forward to it. It’s a shame that now this week we can’t even go out for a walk. They have tightened the protocol, but the big difference we have is that there is public and that helps to energetically tolerate the rest, “said the Spanish tennis player.

Nadal arrives in Madrid after reaching the quarterfinals in Monte Carlo and win his twelfth Count of Godó just a week ago, in a season in which his progression has been hampered by the back injury he suffered in Australia.

«Here at home it is always nice to play and this is an important tournament. To be honest, the tournament could have been anywhere else and this week I would be competing, because I have played little this year. This is just my fourth tournament. My schedule is clear. Now is the time to squeeze, to make the effort in the three months to come. I have Monte Carlo, Barcelona, ​​Madrid and Roland Garros planned, “said the Manacorense.

«What I would like is to win, if I win it is because I have done many things well. I think Barcelona it was a step forward for me. It was important. I want to feel that I play well. At the game level, to feel that the service has worked better, that I feel better on the court, to regain control of the game ».

It is in that need to play well and to find himself that Nadal influenced, who has not won on this track since 2017, with a quarterfinal in 2018 and the semifinals of 2019 as a cap.

«The athlete feeds on training and results. What I need is to play well, to see that I play games and that I am competitive against everyone. I think this is what has happened since I returned to competition, even against Rublev who did not play well, I was competitive, I was able to win a set and play the third. I have made the right path to get here.

In addition, the manacorense participated in a live this week with Feliciano López in which he remembered his victories in Madrid and pointed out the most important one he achieved against Ivan Ljubicic in 2005 as the best. Asked about what he misses the most from that time, Nadal, who will turn 35 on June 3, pointed out the following.

«What I miss is the youth. I have always been quite consistent and accepted every moment of my life and my career. Nostalgia? No, I have great memories of each stage. In 2005 everything was new, it was a sensation of experiencing new emotions every week. Now every week you meet different things every time. You value it and enjoy it in a different way, not for that with less intensity. I am not very nostalgic, I am happy with my life. If I look back all the things that have happened to me have been good, “Nadal concluded.