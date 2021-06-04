There is already a date and time for Rafa Nadal’s third match at his 16th Roland Garros. The Spaniard will play in the third turn of the track Suzanne Lenglen against the British Cameron Norrie, number 45 of the ATP. Therefore, the match will not start before 16:00 CET.

Schedule: What time does the Nadal-Norrie at Roland Garros start?

The match between Rafa Nadal and Cameron Norrie of the third round of Roland Garros will be played in the third turn of the Suzanne Lenglen court, after the matches between Schwartzman and Kohlschreiber and Kenin and Pegula. Therefore, it will not start before 16:00 in mainland Spain.

Television: How to watch the Nadal-Norrie at Roland Garros?

Eurosport will broadcast the event live and in its entirety. The best matches of international players can be followed on Eurosport 1, while Eurosport 2 will focus on matches with Spanish participation, such as this one with Nadal against Norrie. In addition, all the matches of the tournament will be available on the Eurosport Player platform. to be able to enjoy them from the device that users choose and when they want.

Nadal-Norrie live online at AS.com

In AS you can also follow Rafa Nadal’s second game at Roland Garros 2021 against Cameron Norrie. With us you will have the better minute by minute, the most impressive images and the declarations of the protagonists, as well as the chronicle as soon as the match is over.