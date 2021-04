BARCELONA OPEN BANC SABADELL

Nadal: “I have to go through difficult times: I take on the challenge”

Nadal, who has reached this round after overcoming some problems in their duels against Ivashka and Nishikori, he is a clear favorite to victory. In his only duel against Norrie, which took place this year at the Australian Open, the Spaniard won in three sets.