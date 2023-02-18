Rafa should have played with Alcaraz on March 5, with Fritz and Tiafoe in his place. Indian Wells and Miami increasingly at risk

The return to the field is getting further and further away for Rafa Nadal, who on March 5 was due to take part in a performance at the Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas against Carlos Alcaraz has announced that he cannot be on the field because he is still struggling with the recovery of his ‘injury suffered at the Australian Open during the second round match against Mackenzie McDonald (second degree injury to the iliopsoas muscle of the left leg).

The announcement — “It saddens me very much not being able to be in Las Vegas to play in this fantastic event alongside Carlos at the MGM Grand Garden Arena – wrote rafa on his social channels -. Unfortunately, the recovery time from the injury does not allow me to be there. I’m sure we will find another date to celebrate this event together and have fun. I would like to thank the fans and organizers who have been in contact with me throughout, have shown a lot of support and have been extremely understanding.” The Majorcan should have competed with Carlos Alcaraz, who in Nevada will instead be joined by Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe. The formula of the tournament now foresees a match between the two Americans, with the winner going to challenge the 19-year-old Spaniard for the title. See also Juve and capital gains, that's all we know about the investigation

Indian Wells — This is not the first forfeit by Nadal in recent weeks, the Majorcan has in fact also recently withdrawn from the events in Doha and Dubai. Given the timing for the recovery, it is therefore difficult for him to return to the top for the “Sunshine Double” events. The Indian Wells Masters 1000 is scheduled for March 6-19, with main-draw matches kicking off on the 8th. As for Miami, the tournament will take place from March 19 to April 2. Are we heading towards a return to the beloved red?

