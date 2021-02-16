With the good feelings he had just before arriving in Australia almost fully recovered, Rafa Nadal faces this Wednesday (09:30, Eurosport) in search of his 35th Grand Slam semi-final against Stefanos Tsitsipas, one of the main exponents of the so-called NextGen, the ‘next generation’ that the ATP launched in 2017 and that does not finish making the leap that was expected due to the quality of some of its components. This is not the case of the 23-year-old Greek young man and sixth in the world, champion of the Masters Cup in 2019 and who has already been able to beat Federer and Djokovic twice, and once against Nadal himself, although it is true that a little more was expected of him, especially in Grand Slams. With the Balearic, he has the balance very against, 6-1, and in the only precedent between both in majors, the semifinals of two years ago in Melbourne, he was shipwrecked in three sets (6-2, 6-4 and 6-0) .

Face to face Stefanos Tsitsipas Rafael Nadal 1 Particular balance 6 Greece Country Spain 22 years Age 34 years 1.93 Height 1.85 6 Ranking two Right handed Game Left handed 5-0 Balance 2021 4-0 Tournament statistics 26 Aces 25 83% Points with 1st serve 80% 61% Points with 2nd serve 61% 76% Remains inside 76% 47-1 Earned services 52-4 19/44 Break points 22/53 130 Winning strokes 116 91 Unforced errors 103 54/78 Points in the network 45/54 357 Total points 379 7h: 38 Track time 8h: 09

Nor can you blame too much for that defeat to Tsitsipas, because Nadal is a true ogre for the promoted and hardly successful NextGen. The world number two dominates these guys by a resounding 40-4, 12-0 if only the big tournaments are counted. Zverev twice, Shapovalov and Hellenic are the only youngsters who have been able to beat Rafa so far in ATP 500 and Masters 1,000. Sebastian Korda and Jannik Sinner, at the past Roland Garros, were the last to suffer the fury of the Spanish, with defeats in three sets (see table). And among all of them, there is one who has nightmares about him: Russia’s Karen Khachanov, who has lost in his seven games.

Nadal vs. NextGen Rival Balance (in Grand Slams) Karen Khachanov (Rus) 7-0 (2-0) Stefanos Tsitsipas (Gre) 6-1 (1-0) Alexander Zverev (Ale) 4-2 (1-0) Alex De Miñaur (Aus) 3-0 (2-0) Hyeon Chung (CoS) 3-0 (1-0) Jared Donaldson (USA) 2-0 Andrey Rublev (Rus) 2-0 (1-0) Frances Tiafoe (USA) 2-0 (1-0) Denis Shapovalov (Can) 2-1 Felix Auger-Aliassime (Can) 1-0 Matteo Berrettini (Ita) 1-0 (1-0) Borna Coric (Cro) 1-0 Taylor Fritz (USA) 1-0 Borna Gojo (Cro) 1-0 Miomir Kecmanovic (Ser) 1-0 Sebastian Korda (USA) 1-0 (1-0) Soonwoo Kwon (CoS) 1-0 Jannik Sinner (Ita) 1-0 (1-0) Total 40-4 (12-0)

Before the quarterfinal, Nadal worked in the gym and trained normally and intensely at noon in a relaxed and optimistic environment., with the company and support of coach Francis Roig, physio Rafa Maymó, his press officer, Benito Pérez Barbadillo, manager Carlos Costa and the tennis player’s father, Sebastiá. The treatment for her back worked and she is getting better. Tsitsipas, for his part, got rid of the round of 16 match by the resignation of Berrettini and he will face Manacor without having played the previous two days, although he only accumulates 31 minutes less on the court (see face to face).

Joy and competitive spirit

“I have to be at a very high level, otherwise it will not be impossible, we are here to try, the perspective is different, the situation has improved without any doubt. To play against Stefanos I have to take another step forward, ”says Rafa, who has the formula to go as far as possible in Australia, where Djokovic is already shooting: “Now there is everything to win, to play with joy, make an effort and have a competitive spirit.”