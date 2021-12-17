Welcome to the Abu Dhabi exhibition tournament!

Greetings and good afternoon! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Abu Dhabi exhibition tournament, the Mubadala Tennis World Championship! Today is one of the most anticipated days for tennis fans: Rafa Nadal is playing again today! After four months of absence due to his foot injury, the Spaniard returns to play a match and does so against a demanding rival and another of the recent tennis legends: the British Andy Murray. What a great game awaits us!