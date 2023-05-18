The worst possible news was known this Wednesday. Rafael Nadal, 14 times winner of Roland Garros, will not be able to defend his champion’s crown in Paris. The Spaniard, who will offer a press conference this Thursday at his academy in Manacor, has not recovered from the injury to the iliac psoas in his left leg that has kept him out of action since January and will not force the most important event of the year , as announced this Wednesday by Relevo, Vocento’s digital sports medium.

Since his injury in the second round of the Australian Open on January 18, Nadal has been forced to forgo Doha, Dubai, Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo, Barcelona, ​​Madrid, Rome, and now his most important tournament. desired and on which the season revolves. This loss will have serious consequences in the ranking of the Spanish tennis player, who will lose the 2,000 points that he defends from last year and will fall beyond 130 in the world, a position that he did not reach before he took off in 2004.

His absence at Roland Garros, a tournament that will begin next Monday the 22nd with the preliminary qualifiers, is the most unfortunate news for Nadal, who is tied for 22 Grand Slam titles with Novak Djokovic. In Paris, the Serbian player, surprisingly eliminated this Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the Masters 1,000 in Rome by the Danish Holger Rune, will have the first opportunity of his career to surpass him and position himself as the most awarded in history.

Nadal already warned months ago that his hip injury, which in principle only had to leave him out for a few weeks, was more serious than thought. Since then he has been giving small updates on his state of health, while renouncing his participation in the American cement tour and in the European clay court season. In this time, his points box has been emptying, destroying his record of more than 900 consecutive weeks in the ATP’s ‘top ten’, and even casting doubt on his presence as seed in Paris, a tournament in which he is the absolute king with 14 titles.

“Despite having noticed an improvement in recent days, there have been many months without having been able to train at a high level and the readaptation process has its times and I have no choice but to accept them and continue working,” Nadal lamented just two years ago. weeks, on May 5, when he officially confirmed that he would not be able to participate in the Masters 1,000 in Rome prior to Roland Garros. His absence in the third Grand Slam of the season will give him an unprecedented ranking, far from the best, and will complicate his future.

A major setback



In order to adhere to the protected ranking, the man from Manacor would have to spend six months without competing, a date that will be fulfilled in July. If he does not reach that time off, he will need invitations from each event, something that should not be a problem for one of the best tennis players in history, if not the best, but which represents a significant setback and a major obstacle for Nadal, who He will turn 37 on June 3.

Without the clay season already on the horizon, for which Nadal had spent the rest training for months at his academy facilities, the former world number one has his next stop on the grass tour. Traditionally it is the one that costs him the most and the most detrimental to his physique.

If he does not play in Wimbledon, a tournament that will begin on July 3 and that Nadal has won twice (2008 and 2010) and in which he reached the semifinals last year, he would focus on the North American hard court tour. , with the Cincinnati and Canada Masters 1,000. These tournaments serve as preparation for the US Open, the last Grand Slam of the year, where Nadal has triumphed four times.