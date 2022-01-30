A legend to Olympus

Rafa Nadal is closer than ever to becoming, at least for now, the best tennis player of all time in terms of Grand Slam titles. The Spaniard plays the final of the Australian Open this Sunday (9:30, Eurosport) against Daniil Medvedev, runner-up last year, and if he wins he will add 21, one more than Federer and Djokovic.

The Spaniard would be fourth in the global list, for behind Margaret Court (24), Serena Williams (23) and Steffi Graf (22). He would also be the second man to win at least twice each Slam after Djokovic achieved it by winning Roland Garros 2021.

This will be Nadal’s sixth Australian Open final (29th in a major in 63 appearances), a tournament that despite having won it only once, he is good at winning. With the one in the semifinals against Berrettini, he has 75. That was his 500th win on hard court as well. Round numbers like the total titles he would reach if he beats Medvedev: 90. Nadal, who is already a legend, is one block from Olympus. / Photo: Clive BrunskillGettty Images