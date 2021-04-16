Monaco (Reuters)

Rafael Nadal suffered a surprise defeat in the quarter-finals of the Monte Carlo Tennis Masters Championship against Russian Andre Rublev today (Friday), 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, in his sixth loss only, in the history of his participation in a tournament he won 11 times .

The Spanish player faced the risk of coming out in two consecutive sets, when Rublev broke into the second set, after the Russian player dominated the first set, but Nadal showed a usual fighting spirit to return in the match,

But Rublev continued to play hard, as the 23-year-old Russian player, the world’s eighth-ranked player, decided the match in his favor.

This is Rublev’s first victory over Nadal, and it is also the first time that he has succeeded in snatching any group against his Spanish rival.

The semi-final looks a bit strange, as Rublev will play Norwegian Casper Rudd, who ousted 2019 champion Fabio Fonigny 6-4 6-3.

Dan Evans, who beat world number one Novak Djokovic and followed suit by defeating David Goffin, will meet fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Nadal, 34, was playing his first championship since losing to Tsitsipas in the Australian Open quarter-finals, but he showed no suffering, losing only five games in the first two games, but Rublev was a more powerful competitor because of his offensive play.

Nadal did not find solutions to Rublev’s strikes in the first set, and seemed close to defeat, when Roblev advanced in the second set, but Nadal came back in the score to win this set after 74 minutes.

Rublev broke his service at the start of the deciding set, and although Nadal responded directly to his opponent, the Russian player’s strength enabled him to beat Nadal, who won twenty Grand Slam titles.