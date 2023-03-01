Rafa Nadal will not compete in Indian Wells or Miami. The Spaniard, who was injured in the last Australian Open, confirmed that he will miss the Masters 1,000 double at the beginning of the season and his return to the tracks aims to take place in Monte Carlo, under the cloak of clay.

Nadal, who was scheduled to compete in Dubai this week, had to pull out of the tournament due to an iliopsoas injury sustained in the second round in Australia, and has now announced that he will also be absent from the United States. In total, this season he has missed four tournaments due to injury.

“Hello everyone. I haven’t communicated with you in a while. I have taken some time off, I started rehabilitation, gym and physiotherapy, as the doctors told me. I have prepared myself to be in the best conditions. Sadly I will not be able to compete in Indian Wells and Miami. It makes me very sad not to be there. I will miss my fans in the United States a lot, but I hope to see them later during the summer tour,” Nadal said on his social media.

The absence of Nadal in Indian Wells and Miami causes a significant loss of points. The man from Manacor will give up 600 units for his final in Indian Wells last year, which together with the 500 from Acapulco (which he defended this week), makes a total of 1,100 that he has not been able to defend.

With this, Nadal, current number 8 in the world, will remain at the end of Indian Wells with around 2,700 points, which will practically imply his departure from the ‘top 10′ of the ATP ranking. This is one of the most spectacular records of the Balearic Islands’ career, who entered the top ten in the world in April 2005 and since then has not left even once. He adds a total of 910 weeks in this privileged group, something that has not been within the reach of Novak Djokovic or Roger Federer.

Monte Carlo objective



Nadal’s comeback will take place, if all goes according to plan, in Monte Carlo (from April 9 to 16), in the first Masters 1,000 of the course on clay. The Spaniard does not defend anything in Monte Carlo, since last season he could not attend the Monegasque tournament due to the rib that he broke in the Indian Wells final. He also does not defend anything in Barcelona and Rome, tournaments in which he did not participate in 2022.

Last year, after a spectacular start to the season with 20 consecutive victories and three titles and one final, Nadal only played in Madrid (quarterfinals) in preparation for Roland Garros, where he won his twenty-second Grand Slam and fourteenth title in the French capital.