After beating Giron and Hanfmann without too many difficulties, this Friday the Spaniard faces his first ‘mountain’, the first real rival who can measure his condition in real form. It’s Karen Khachanov, a dangerous tennis player even though Nadal overwhelmingly dominated him in the face-to-face (7-0). In fact, the 25-year-old Russian and 30th in the world has only won one set from the Spaniard so far.

Schedule: What time does Nadal – Khachanov start?

The match between Nadal and Khachanov is scheduled for the last turn of the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park. Therefore, it will not start before 10:30 on Friday in mainland Spain. Before, around 5 in the morning peninsular time, the duel between Carlos Alcaraz and the Italian Mateo Berrettini will take place.

Television: How to watch Nadal – Khachanov?

Eurosport has the exclusive rights to the tournament for Spain and will give more than 300 hours of live broadcasts so as not to lose detail of everything that happens during the competition and enjoy all the action from each track. One more year, Eurosport offers fans the chance to enjoy live and on demand all the matches, summaries, tournament news, a special follow-up to the ‘Spanish Navy’ and much more. This particular match can be followed through Eurosport 1 and Eurosport Player.

