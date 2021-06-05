There are several Rafael Nadal nationalities what are they given especially good. The Argentines (86-17), French (94-13) and Americans (73-9). The British, in the doldrums for many years, are another example of this and only Andy Murray has managed to defeat the Balearic on a tennis court. The last to suffer it has been Cameron Norrie, and triple. The Englishman was the last Briton to meet Nadal and he has always lost, without winning a single set; the last today, at Roland Garros (6-3, 6-3 and 6-3) so that the manacorense reached the round of 16 without a single scratch in the tournament.

In two hours and seven minutes, Nadal cemented his victory number 103 in the tournament, the third of this year and the one with the fewest shocks, despite Norrie aiming to give a scare in the second set when he broke twice the Spanish serve. The preparation of the Balearic in the first bars of this Roland Garros goes on the right track And not even a toned Norrie, who had already faced him twice this year, made a dent. The Briton already played with Nadal in Australia and Barcelona and both times he threatened a set. In Australia he went ahead in the first set, getting the first break, while in Barcelona he broke the Spanish when he served to win the match. Nadal put out those fires without problems and with work, just like in Paris.

Norrie, left-handed and with an unorthodox backhand, is able to scratch Nadal, although not to finish him off. After a routine first quarter for the Spanish, without facing break balls and with a comfortable 6-3 in his pocket, the Englishman increased the level and got to put twice ahead on the scoreboard. Twice he broke Nadal’s serve and twice the Spaniard had to respond by returning it. Norrie led 2-3 in a set that he lost 6-3. That is Nadal’s superiority on clay. A mistake, lower the level half a second and the set that you had controlled or that you were at least fighting had been taken by your opponent.

Although the French public encourage Norrie, not out of animosity to Nadal, but so that the show don’t end early, the Spanish was already at a stratospheric level and with the turbo set so that nobody would catch him. He closed the victory without further shocks and will be for the 16th time in the Round of 16 at Roland Garros, a round in which only lost once, when he was defeated by Robin Soderling in 2009.

His rival in the next stage of the tournament will be Jannik Sinner. The young Italian talent advanced after defeating Mikael Ymer 6-1, 7-5 and 6-3 and will face Nadal for the third time. The two previous duels have been on clay as well and although Sinner has never won him a set, he always has caused problemsBoth last year on this track, where he forced a ‘tie break’, and this year in Rome, where he had Nadal on the track for more than two hours.

End of Alcaraz’s dream



The adventure of Carlos Alcaraz came to an end today, when Jan-Lennard Struff eliminated him in the third round by 6-4, 7-6 (3) and 6-2. The Murcian, who was able to equalize the match by having a set ball in the second quarter, fell with honors against a much more experienced opponent (number 42 in the world) and left Roland Garros with his best performance in a Grand Slam. In addition, thanks to this result it will reach its best position in the ranking and in the next update it will appear in position number 78.