Rafa Nadal’s at the Australian Open 2022 is instantly one of the greatest feats in the history of sport. Four months ago he was walking with crutches and his left leg in plaster and this Sunday he is already the greatest of all time in men’s tennis, at least in terms of Grand Slam titles. The Spaniard won the 21st with a spectacular and memorable comeback in the final against Daniil Medvedev, who was winning by two sets before his rival, imbued with an amazing divine grace turned the score around to beat him 2-6, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 and 7-5 in 5h24, a duration that remains in history only behind the title match that Nadal himself lost against Djokovic in 2012 in 5h53. No one came back from 0-2 in the tournament since Emerson, who did it against Stolle in the 1965 edition.

The audience at the Rod Laver Arena vibrated to the point of madness with Rafa, they cared little that it was after one in the morning in Melbourne. After scoring the final point with an exceptional backhand volley, he slammed his racket back, kicked a ball into the stands, took his famous saw for a walk three times, he raised his arms, dropped to his knees on the floor, then bowed with his hands covering his face before going to hug his team, who was overjoyed. That was the sequence of the celebration of an epic victory that puts him ahead of Djokovic and Federer in the fight for hegemony and that makes him the fourth player capable of winning at least twice each Slam after Djokovic, Emerson and Laver.

Nadal never lost hope of savoring glory in Australia again, a square to which he has a special affection and where he was crowned for the first time in 2009, and has triumphed there again 13 years later. One more example of his greatness. At 35 years and 241 days, he is the third oldest to win this championship in the Open Era (since 1968), after Federer and Rosewall, who won two over 36. It was his sixth final at the Laver, 29th in a major.

an unforgettable encounter



Medvedev was a very serious threat, he had just won the US Open final against Djokovic last year in three sets and threatened to do the same to Nadal, who had beaten him in another dramatic final in New York three years ago. It could have almost been the end of the Big Three’s time and the beginning of yours. The conquest of Russia is very hard. Rafa crossed the frozen steppe. Neither Napoleon nor Hitler could beat her, but he did. On the way out, he ran into an immutable cyborg who returned each blow with pinpoint precision. He did not allow himself any distractions or luxuries and his initial behavior was quite good. He won the first set with ease and in the second he shattered the break that Nadal had added, which served to tie, and then finished him off in the tie-break. Until then, the Manacorí had made too many unforced errors (36), but had come close to equalizing, a hopeful sign for what would come next.

Rafa began to feel the ball as he had not been able to until that moment, he increased the intensity of his impacts, with a perfect placement of his feet on the court. He changed directions and stopped insisting so much on the Muscovite’s lethal backhand. It was a work of undermining, of wear and tear, which paid off with the passing of the minutes. Medvedev felt the charge of movement, the twists especially downwards from his imposing 1.98 height. In fact, he twice requested the presence of the physio to massage his thighs. Nadal, sublime, closed the gap after lifting a 0-40 at 2-3 and got used to making things very complicated for his rival when he served, with incisive remains, balls to the lines, with a game, after all, of very high risk. Thus it came to parity.

He needed to finish the feat. And it wasn’t easy. He made it 4-2 with marvelous points, reaching all the drop shots to resolve them with inhuman calm. But when he was serving to win at 5-4, the world number two, who has a chance to take the one from Djokovic on February 21, broke him and started again. Nadal answered with another break to the delirium of the spectators and resolved blank in the last game with an ace and that uncontested volley that will remain forever in the history of tennis.



Australian Open Men’s Draw.