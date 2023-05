Sunday, May 21, 2023, 00:34







“It’s heartbreaking. Hopefully I can play Roland Garros again next year », said Amélie Mauresmo, director of the second Grand Slam of the season, who cries inconsolably over the indefinite loss of her king. Paris and Rafa Nadal want and deserve one last dance, but…

