Nadal, during the quarterfinal match against Sinner at the Paris headquarters. MARTIN BUREAU / AFP

Rafael Nadal always wants one more. When Carlos Moyà lowers the intensity by one tenth and closes a series of rights, his player lashes out for the last time in the training that takes place on Track 2 of the Roland Garros rehearsal area. “As Paris spends them, it’s a hell of a day …”, the other technician, Francis Roig, who has already joined the expedition of number two, is grateful looking at the sky. But Moyà relaxes for a second and… Wow! With the racket not fully grasped, Nadal’s violent ball hits the tool and it goes flying through the air. Subsequently, the 19 grand champion retires to the locker room placidly, without the usual whirlwinds of fans since the complex is practically a lot these days.

“Rafa is ready, we have not the slightest doubt,” Moyà later comments, in the middle of the afternoon, in a videoconference organized with journalists who have traveled to Paris. Today (14.50, Eurosport / DMAX) awaits a demanding clash with Diego Schwartzman in the semifinals of the great Frenchman, and the analytics of the coach says that so far everything is going well and that the Argentine, the same rival that took Nadal down a month ago in the arena of the Foro Italico in Rome, it is a serious threat. In any case, the Balearic team gives off conviction and the feeling that the duel should be decided on its racket, even though the adversary has skyrocketing confidence after breaking his ceiling on a big stage.

“He already played very well against Rafa, but the fact of winning that game may have given him a mental leap, of confidence. We have always had a lot of respect for him, he has always presented us with very tough matches and he has an impressive talent. It will be difficult to stop. He has beaten Thiem … ”, Moyà warns. “But this is Roland Garros and this is the Chatrier,” he adds. “And the fact that he has been playing games has put him in that tone that he needs to be ready for whatever comes his way. Of course, he has to be fine in his head ”, he continues.

“It is true that because of his style and under these circumstances [‘según qué día y a qué horas, está haciendo un frío polar’, precisa en otro tramo de la conversación] He has to re-adapt a couple of things to try to do more damage, and maybe not so much others, but he has had a spectacular attitude. We know what the conditions are and, from there, we will fight with all our weapons ”, anticipates the Mallorcan from his hotel.

He then refers to the importance of having struggled against the young Yannik Sinner in the previous quarter-final season, when the young man demanded a jump from Nadal. “The last game that had been difficult for him until this semifinal had been Schwartzman’s in Rome, and he had not managed it well. We were afraid that after going through the first four rounds without rushing he would be too late to tackle something like this, but against Sinner he managed it well. Trust in him is full ”, he values.

Until today, Nadal and the Buenos Aires man (28 years old and virtual top-10) have been measured ten times, five of them on clay and with a 9-1 balance in favor of the Spanish. However, Schwartzman already gave him a warning a couple of years ago in Paris, when he snatched the opening set from him in the quarters and put him on the ropes until the rain caused the suspension. The next day, in full sun, Nadal scorched him. “The fact of not having an audience also makes the situation very different, but for everyone. Rafa has come here to work, and for the moment he is complying ”, Moyà emphasizes.

In numerical terms, this semi-final bid between the two marks the instinct in Nadal’s definition (82% of options of break won) and its rockiness in defense (it has disrupted the 73% break against); on the other hand, the Argentine’s troubles with second serves (he retains only 53% of points) and who also knows how to defend himself despite the deficit with his service (raised 41 of the 62 times he could lose the game serving).

“I have done things well since I arrived, in the sense of trying to find a good path and for now it is done. Now the most difficult thing remains, ”Nadal pointed out after beating Sinner at dawn on Wednesday; “I need to improve some things and the end of this game shows me the way. I have to play with determination and aggressiveness, and try to do things different from what I did in Rome ”.

In any case, in Paris an interesting tactical debate is anticipated and the fan is predisposed to a beautiful battle of chess.