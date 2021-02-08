The back is the heel of Achilles of many athletes. Above all, tennis players and golfers. The mechanical gesture, mainly in the serve and somewhat less in the backhand, exerts pressure on the entire lumbosacral hinge that very often produces disc injuries and important facet alterations, which end up causing pain. The tests carried out on Rafael Nadal they do not indicate significant limiting pathology at the present time.

Nadal He is used to the suffering of high competition. Know that there is no honor without pain. There is no magic formula to stay on the podium for so many years despite fatigue, injuries, pain and years. The key to the success of our best athlete of all time is in the perfect balance achieved in the three fundamental pillars: physical, mental and social. The pressure of competition is brutal at times, and not everyone can handle it. Rest is another key pillar in sport. Y Rafa he is a master at this. Therefore, your back pain, a priori, is not worrisome.