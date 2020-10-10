Autumn has not stopped Rafael Nadal in his spring farm: Roland Garros. Neither does the brave Diego schwartzman, who could boast of a dangerous precedent for the Balearic Islands: his victory, twenty days ago, in the Rome Masters. More than altering the spirit of the Spaniard, that stumble served as a lesson, he took good note of the opponent’s successes and his own mistakes to correct them in the semifinal of paris, where the Argentine had no option until the third set. Too late. Unlike then, the little he ran into an opponent much more rolled, who has planted in the final without having given any set in the entire tournament, as he has already done on five other occasions. In the land Grand Slam, Rafa’s numbers are overwhelming. The only doubt in this edition were the new conditions it provided the change of dates, that cold that descends and hardens the ball. It is not the perfect scenario for Nadal, but so far he has solved it with note. Lack the last duel, the title match, in a final that has already played twelve times and has never lost.

Nadal plays much more than a title at Roland Garros. Their fight has long been for eternity, in a galactic contest against Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer. No previous epoch faced three stars of this dimension. In that final morning Rafa can add his 13th title in Paris, or 12 + 1 as the superstitious would say, to increase a mark that was already a record since he added the seventh crown. Would also be his 20th victory in a Grand Slam, with which he would overtake Federer. The king is within range. And to round off the task, the Balearic would add his 100th triumph in the great French. Those are the numbers that will be in the running this Sunday: 13, 20 and 100. And also number 1, but not the World Cup, but history leader. Closer and closer.