The Spanish and second ranked in the world Rafael Nadal explained that it is not “fatal”, regarding the back discomfort that forced him to renounce his presence at the ATP Cup premiere, although admitted that neither well enough to play a first-rate game.

“I have improved but I am not ready to assume a maximum intensity match. Yesterday I went to warm up to see if I could play but I saw that I couldn’t so Pablo (Carreño) entered, who did it wonderfully, “Nadal explained after his compatriot entered one of the singles after his decision and beat easily to the local John Millman.

“My objective is recover as best as possible. I have trained well both in Mallorca and Adelaide (Australia), and now the first big goal is the Grand Slam, but not if the season doesn’t go well. I have never lived obsessed with the Grand Slam, “he added in the interview with Movistar after being asked about the goal of beating the Swiss Roger Federer as the player with the highest number of ‘major’ titles (21).

Finally, the Manacor player once again influenced the Australian government effectiveness when dealing with coronavirus expansion and was grateful to be able to enjoy a normal and pleasant life after the two weeks of quarantine.

Nadal, who had not yet ruled out his participation in the ATP Cup match against Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece), will not have the chance to take to the track after the tournament announced the suspension of all matches scheduled at Melbourne Park for this Friday following the discovery of a positive in the staff of one of the hotels quarantine where part of the players and team members were isolated for two weeks.