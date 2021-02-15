Rafael Nadal showed his best version for beat Fabio Fognini in three sets (6-3, 6-4 and 6-2) and seal his ticket to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open. The balearic spoke at the track of the Rod Laver Arena to analyze his triumph, in addition to recognizing that the back discomfort he suffered from the beginning of the tournament seems to be overcome.

43rd time in the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam: “Like any game that you are on court, I was worried but at the same time you know that against this type of player you have to face problems. I was able to get the break immediately in the second set and this was one of the keys. I was lucky to be able to put 5 -4 and serve for the set. In the beginning of the second set I was better, but then he was better in the following games. “

Preference for playing during the day: “Yes, different conditions in the day. Much hotter. I like it a little more. The ball is faster and for me it is better to play during the day, the ball flies faster through the air. Although I have experience playing in any type of condition “.

Next rival, Berrettini or Tsitsipas: “Of course, they are great rivals. Either of them are young, strong and have a lot of energy. It will be a great challenge but I am confident for everything.”

Physical condition: “I am happy to feel much better. We will finally see if I can put in a good game.”