After beating Jannik Sinner in a match in which “from 4-3 in the second set” he believes he played “very well”, Rafael Nadal he attended to the accredited communications media for Roland Garros by telematic means.

The light: “I think the lights turn on very early and they bother me when it’s still sunny, because there are shadows on the court and then they hit me directly from some angles. Here we had always played without light. When I asked they told me it was from television, but the games have always been broadcast and they didn’t come on so soon. “

Young people and experience: “In the end what happened is that I won a match with a great tennis player. I am not happy only with the time between 2-0 and 3-5 in the first set. Then, except for the confusion of the second, I went in Up line and I played very well. You have to try that if the first set happens to me again, recover it earlier, not reach 5-4. When you do things with a little calm and well, that helps. “

How it looks in the tournament: “The closer you get to the final rounds, the difficulty increases. I think I’m fine and there have been a lot of positive things over the last four weeks. We have to improve things, but above all keep what I’m doing well. I just need to avoid deconcentration, but I already said that this match was very important to me and I won it in three sets playing quite well. “

Schwartzman: “It is always difficult to play against Diego and now he is recovered after a clay season that was not being good for him, so I will have to play like today if I want to have a chance to win.”

The serve: “I have made mistakes with the serve, especially with the second, but I am not uncomfortable as it happened in Monte Carlo and Barcelona. It is not a problem, I think it was more due to a lack of calm. I must accept it and move on. Tomorrow I can train him, but it doesn’t seem worrisome to me. The breaks I have conceded were not the fault of serving, but intensity. “