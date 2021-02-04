To participate in the Australian Open, tennis players were forced to undergo a forced quarantine. That was the condition to be part of the first big tournament of the year. Y Rafael Nadal decided to adhere to all the protocols in order to win his 21st Grand Slam and surpass his friend Roger Federer who decided not to enter the famous bubbles to stay with his family.

In this context and in the midst of boredom, the players took the opportunity to give some interviews. It was so Rafa made a call with #NoticiasVamos, a program on a Spanish channel and he took the opportunity to talk about Real Madrid news and the Lionel Messi conflict.

“It’s ten more hours in Australia, but I’m sure you are aware of everything that happens in Spain. Madrid does not win and Messi wins a lot“, the journalist started. And the Mallorcan’s response was forceful:”I don’t understand the Leo debate. In the end, tohere is a player who is undoubtedly one of the best in history and he charges what the club has been willing to pay him. I am far from getting into this debate. The club has considered that Messi is just deserving of this … and good for him! In the end, it is the club that will have to deal with its finances and its vision for the future. Whether with or without Leo … “

At this point, it is clear that part of the sports world closed ranks in favor of the Argentine. Rafa’s support is joined by that of the entire Barsa coaching staff and his own teammates. That was seen, above all, in the place that matters most: inside the field, in the comeback of the culé against Granada. A five to three that gave them a pass to the semifinals of the Copa del Rey.