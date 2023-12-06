Rafael Nadal hastens his return to competition with training at his academy in Manacor and with some short videos in which he explains his current situation and what his intentions are regarding the competition.

“It has been a very long year,” he began this Wednesday. “He has gone through many phases: From trying to compete again in the gravel season, week after week, disappointment after disappointment, until the time came to say enough and really look for a solution, which was the operation,” explained the Spaniard about hip surgery to treat the iliopsoas injury that removed him from competition eleven months ago at the Australian Open.

“From then on everything has been a new horizon, a difficult path, but always maintaining the hope of returning.”

The return will take place starting next January 31 at the ATP 250 in Brisbane, which will serve as preparation for the Australian Open, the true touchstone for the Spaniard in 2024, which he proposed as a farewell to his sporting career.

«Of course there have been many doubts. Moments that seemed impossible for this moment to arrive, but the spirit of work, the enthusiasm has been maintained and I think I am ready to return,” said Nadal, who since the announcement that he will play in Brisbane has tried to calm expectations and send a message of caution.

«I don’t know at what level, I don’t know what to expect, but I don’t care right now either. “I’m just happy to be back and with the utmost enthusiasm to make the effort necessary to have fun and be competitive.”

In the videos that he has regularly published on social networks, there is a clear increase in the intensity of the training, which will culminate in that Brisbane tournament that he already knows from 2017, when he won two games and made the quarterfinals. A few weeks later he played in the Australian Open final against Roger Federer. In fact, Brisbane also served as a return to the circuit, at that time after four months of absence due to a right knee problem.

«I have had good weeks, at a level that allows me to compete again. I have gone through many phases, but today I think it is time. A tournament that I know from the past, that is familiar to me. “I know it’s going to be difficult, but I hope to be ready to compete, I don’t aspire to anything more than being competitive,” Nadal said.