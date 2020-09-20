Nadal serves during the match against Lajovic in Rome. Clive Brunskill / POOL / EFE

Not an hour has passed and Dusan Lajovic, in the chair after giving up the first set, inflates his lungs and exhales deeply resigned as his two blue eyes look straight ahead, actually to nothing because his mind has already gone to a limbo. What are we going to do to him, his coach, the Catalan Josep Perlas, seems to be telling him when the tennis player turns his neck and looks for some kind of response after having emptied himself and having been slapped tremendously. Indeed, there is no remedy. Rafael Nadal goes at full speed and ends up certifying the good feelings he got on the first day at the Foro Italico: 6-1 and 6-3, heading for the quarterfinals in Rome.

Lajovic (30 years, 25 in the world) is not exactly a brittle rival or one who surrenders easily, but the effort in the fourth game weighs a ton on him and Nadal has already demolished him emotionally. The Serbian found it a bit difficult to find his place in the party, but the one that does break to break, from 2-0 to 2-1) has already met a plenipotentiary Nadal who without doing too much is already opening a gap, and that when the pulse leaves the only real dispute of the afternoon, that fourth balanced game that extends during almost 13 minutes, it has still gotten bigger and stronger. More Nadal. Not even the crumbs, the Balearic Islands give away.

The number two followed the same paths as on Wednesday against Pablo Carreño; This is it, good rhythm, good timing and excellent feelings with that drive that fucks the ball and wreaks havoc on the clay here or there, be it Monte Carlo, Barcelona or Paris, of course also in Rome. The 18 statues that surround the track Nicola Pietrangeli once again witnessed another sovereign exercise of the Majorcan, who this time did not use both the edge of the right and the tactic of varying heights and speeds to blind Lajovic. Thus he annulled him, stitch by stitch.

Once he closed that fourth game with a devastating parallel rest, he accelerated to take the first set and then took his foot slightly off the gas because the intensity level had been too high. Hard to fight, Lajovic did not give up and, little consolation, he managed to defend his service after 12 games and stretch his credit a little more in the match, until Nadal decided that, now, 1h 30m, he had to go to the hotel and reserve strength because this Saturday (not before 8:30 p.m., Movistar Deportes) awaits him a cross with Argentine Diego Schwartzman (3-6, 6-2 and 6-4 to Hubert Hurkacz).

Previously, Novak Djokovic sat for a long time against Filip Krajinovic, but in the end he pushed forward his match (7-6 (7) and 6-3) after putting out the fire in the first set, in which he committed 27 unforced errors . He got to go 1-4 behind, but he threw cold blood and trade, and counterattacked until he got the victory on track, winning the tie break, sealed with a double fault from his compatriot. Rarely does the number one forgive in that field, until now the trantrán in Rome and that this Saturday he will face Dominik Koepfer, executioner of the young man who has uncovered these days, Lorenzo Mussetti (18 years old).

In parallel, at the same time in the afternoon Garbiñe Muguruza alighted Johanna Konta 6-4 and 6-1 (in 1h 22m). The Spanish-Venezuelan managed to win a highly debated first set, thanks to the break in the last game, and from there she put the turbo to finish off the victory with a great burst of play that guides her (not before 2:00 p.m.) towards Victoria Azarenka , one of the most fit tennis players on the circuit. The Belarusian, a recent finalist in the US Open, progressed by the withdrawal of Daria Kasatkina, who was forced to resign injured in the outcome of the opening set (6-6, 2-0 against).