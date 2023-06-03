If it is already unusual to experience the first week of Roland Garros without Rafael Nadal, it is less common for the Spaniard to be bedridden in a hospital during those days. Nadal went through the operating room this Friday to undergo an arthroscopy and find out the real extent of the problem he has suffered in the iliopsoas since January, according to his team.

The objective of the intervention, which has been supervised by Dr. Ángel Ruiz Cotorro, his trusted doctor, is to find out why the injury is not advancing and why it has kept him in a dry dock since he fell in the second round of the Australian Open. more than five months ago. The results will be known this Saturday, the day of the 37th birthday of the Spaniard, but they will not change the opinion of a Nadal who decided two weeks ago to put a “point and aside” to his sports career and take a break to regenerate his body and allow him to say goodbye as it deserves in 2024.

Despite the fact that this type of injury normally requires a recovery time of between six and eight weeks, Nadal had to give up playing in Doha, Dubai, Indian Wells, Miami, Barcelona, ​​Monte Carlo, Madrid, Rome and Roland Garros, where he was defending the title. . This series of casualties, together with the fact that he will not play for the remainder of the season, has dropped him from the ‘top 100’ and if he does not arrive in time for the next Australian Open, his ranking will disappear.

In a press conference in Manacor, Nadal announced in May that his intention is to say goodbye to the circuit in 2024 and that, at the earliest, his reappearance would be in the Davis Cup to be held in Malaga in November.