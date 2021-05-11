At the gates of his participation in the Masters 1000 in Rome, which will begin tomorrow with the duel against the Italian Yannik Sinner in the headquarters of the Foro Italico, Rafael Nadal left his presence in the air at the Tokyo Olympic Games, which will be held from July 23 to August 8. In the telematic conference that took place before the start of the tournament, the champion of 20 majors said that his schedule is still not entirely clear, due to the complexity of the changing times that have disrupted the international program of the sport for more than a year. anus.

More information

First, Nadal, 34, addressed the issue during question time in English. “I do not know yet. Honestly, I can’t give a clear answer because I don’t know what my schedule is going to be yet. In a normal world, I would never think of missing a Games, of course, but under these circumstances I don’t know. Let’s see what happens in the next two months. I need to organize my calendar. In a normal year, I know almost one hundred percent my calendar since January 1, but this year everything is different. Now we need to be flexible and adapt to everything that is happening, “he said.

Subsequently, he completed his reply in Spanish. “The Games have always been a super priority for me, but in a world like the one we live in today, things are changing. We have been in a pandemic for almost a year and a half, and decisions are made more in the short term than in the long term. Now I don’t make my calendar six months in advance, but weeks in advance, and it depends on how things evolve, one way or another … It also influences that I am almost 35 years old, so I make the decisions [según] what my head and my body demand of me at all times ”, the one from Manacor added.

After falling in the quarterfinals in Madrid, the Spaniard faces the last rehearsal in Rome before Roland Garros, which will be held from May 30 to June 13. Nadal says he is fine, although he is suspicious of the young Sinner, a young man (19) who is coming strong and this exercise has achieved remarkable results. “He is very complete, he has great strokes, he serves well, he hits the ball very hard and moves well,” Nadal described to him, who already measured himself with him in the last edition of the great Frenchman, encountering significant resistance in a scenario that It has nothing to do with this Wednesday. So they were measured at night – the game ended at 1.16 in the morning – and under the autumnal cold of Paris.

The push of the young

“The conditions cannot be compared,” said the Majorcan, who in any case foresees a complicated crash. “The transition from Madrid to Rome is always difficult, because the conditions are very different and I also have a first round that is the most difficult I could touch. You have to accept the challenge and I accept it. I have the illusion and I think I am ready. I have trained what I should these days [tras hacer escala en Manacor] and now we have to compete again ”, he continued, going on to analyze later why he, Roger Federer (39) and Djokovic (33) have lost their dominance in the Masters 1000. The last four have gone to the hands of Daniil Medvedev, Hubert Hurkacz, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Alexander Zverev.

“Djokovic has only played one [Montecarlo] and me just two, and Federer [ausente por lesión durante más de un año] none. The pandemic has made us do things we were not used to. Children and young people have more energy to adapt to things faster. For them everything is new and we have spent a lifetime living in conditions that have changed drastically. We are more aware of the problems than most of the young people, and with that concern a little more accentuated, as well as the fact of playing without an audience, perhaps we will notice it a little more ”, he explained.

“But the main reason is that there is a young generation that is good, and that we are as old as we are. We play less, and when you compete less you have more options that things may not go so well for you. It is a wheel that does not stop, it is the course of life and it does not stop for anyone. Now we have to select more and they are taking advantage of the options ”, concluded Nadal.

STRONG RETURN OF MUGURUZA Absent at the last minute in Madrid, due to a muscle problem in his left leg, Garbiñe Muguruza returned to the track in Rome and did so with a resounding score: 6-1 and 6-2 to Patricia Maria Tig. In principle, the Spanish had to face Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, but the loss of the Russian (abdominal injury) led to the Romanian being finally measured. Without opposition, in the second stage of the tournament he will meet the American Bernarda Pera. On the other hand, Roberto Bautista beat Tommy Paul (6-3 and 6-4) and Alejandro Davidovich over Grigor Dimitrov (6-4 and 7-6 (2); they will collide with Christian Garín and Cameron Norrie, the latter respectively. Roberto Carballés’s executioner (double 6-4), while Pablo Carreño was forced to give up the match against Laslo Djere due to injury.

