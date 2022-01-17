AUSTRALIAN OPEN

Alcaraz starts strong in his second Australian Open

Carlos Alcaraz He made his debut with victory in the tournament against Chilean Alejandro Tabilo (6-2, 6-2, 6-3). The other Spaniard who has already finished her match with a good taste in her mouth is Sara Sorribes, who has just won 6-4 and 6-1 to the Belgian Flipkens. Pedro Martínez is in the middle of the match against Federico Delbonis with a set for each player.

Throughout tonight they will also play Pablo Carreño, Cristina Bucșa, Nuria Párrizas and Carlos Taberner.

Already in the morning of Spain, they will compete Jaume Munar, Feliciano López, and Paula Badosa.