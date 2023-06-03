Rafael Nadal will be on medical leave for five months, his team announced this Saturday. The Spanish tennis player, who celebrates his 37th birthday on June 3, underwent surgery last night at the Teknon clinic in Barcelona for the injury he suffered to the iliopsoas on January 18, while competing in the second round of the Australian Open. The operation, “by arthroscopic route”, was carried out by doctors Marc Philippon, Jaume Vilaró and Ángel Ruiz-Cotorro, and lasted for two and a half hours as it was “slow, methodical and very polished”, according to the latter. It should be remembered that on May 18, the athlete announced that he would not compete at Roland Garros and his intention to retire next season.

According to the information provided, “the surgery has been positive” and “consisted of cleaning the fibrotic and degenerated areas of the tendon both proximal and distal, as well as suturing it to adequately reinforce it.” But the repair did not stop there. “In a second period,” specifies Ruiz-Cotorro, “an old lesion to the labrum of his left hip was also regularized [de la cavidad del hueso coxal de la articulación, que actúa como un sello o junta de goma que ayuda a sujetar bien la cabeza del fémur]which will surely help the best evolution of the tendon”.

The 22-time champion has only played four games this season – three defeats and one victory – and last set foot on the court in the second round in Melbourne, when he lost against the American Mackenzie McDonald. The initially estimated recovery time was “six to eight weeks”, but the return was postponed and prevented him from reappearing on the clay tour, as he intended. Nadal gradually recovered his activity, but he did not finish finding guarantees and finally decided not to compete in Paris.

“We knew we had a basic problem, since a muscle is not the same as a tendon,” Ruiz-Cotorro explained to the special envoys, “so, each time we put a load on the tendon, it evolved, but when They were already older, I didn’t respond because I wasn’t strong enough. We have seen it and that is why we have gone into surgery. This gives you that security and that peace of mind that what you have seen is what there is, and you solve it ”.

Immediate pool and bike

From the outset, Nadal’s personal doctor was in favor of conservative treatment, but seeing that the reaction was not as desired, a decision was made that, he qualifies, he and the athlete had been considering for a long time. Ruiz-Cotorro emphasizes that any type of haste on the return will be avoided and that rushing is usually bad companions in medical matters. “We are talking about five months because that is the period that gives you security, but we are not going with a time that is pressing us either because in that margin the season in that time will be finished. I think that for a player the objectives and having stimuli are also important, ”he points out.

Nadal, after the operation, in an image spread on his social networks.

Ruiz-Cotorro considers that there is “a high percentage of success” in this situation, because “the tendon is healthy and then regenerates”; He points out at the same time that the tennis player “has started rehabilitation today” and that in the next ten days, Nadal will do “a fairly limited rehabilitation period” that will precede the gradual incorporation of activity in the pool and bicycle. So, will he be able to play again and seal his career on the slopes? “If we stick to the deadlines, I think we’ll be able to get him back on his feet,” he says.

“It’s not a decision that I make, it’s my body,” said the Spaniard during the act in which he set a date for his farewell to tennis – “I think I don’t deserve to end up like this, in a press conference” – and in the who slipped his idea of ​​playing the Davis Cup Finals with Spain, from November 21 to 26. The deadline set after this operation would rule out his presence at said appointment. “My intention is to rest my body and reach the end of the year and play Davis [en el Martín Carpena de Málaga], if the captain wants it. And try to face next year with guarantees of what I think will be the last of my sports career, or at least with enough to be able to enjoy it ”, he stated.

Asked about Nadal’s state of mind, the doctor admits that “he is not happy, because even if he already knew about the situation, it is new and he must assimilate it; there is a period of acceptance and from there, little by little”. However, he qualifies the doctor, “Rafa accepts it quickly, he will immediately do his things and calmly begin to move forward. We have done what could be done; many times in surgery you want to do some things and you go a little to the limit, and you don’t do them. We are very happy ”, concludes the Cantabrian.

See also Ukraine, EU: "Russia will turn back on suspension of grain agreement" MARC PHILIPPON, “THE DAD” OF THE HIP AC | Paris The intervention to Nadal had the intervention of an eminence in hip surgery. This is Marc Philippon, a 58-year-old Canadian who lives in Colorado and to whom front-line athletes have been entrusted; from tennis players to golfers, including American football, ice hockey or baseball players. “In our world, he is a bit like the father of hip arthroscopy,” defines Ruiz-Cotorro, who met Philippon when he operated on the Brazilian Gustavo Kuerten in 2000; “He had had a hip problem for a long time and I had a relationship with Guga… he has participated because it is a team decision. When we talk about an intervention you have to look for the person you trust the most, and for me it’s Marc”. In addition to the Brazilian, triple champion of Roland Garros, the Canadian doctor has operated on other prestigious tennis players such as the Australian Lleyton Hewitt or the Canadian Milos Raonic.

