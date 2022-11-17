Rafael Nadal was looking for comfort, and finally came before Casper Ruud. After falling in the first two matches of the Masters Cup and after cabals kept him out of the semifinals, the 22-time champion sealed his journey in Turin with a better taste in his mouth; with a lot of work to do still, but at least arms up. Double 7-5 (in 1h 43m), victory against Casper Ruud and closure of a year as fabulous as it was eroding. The Norwegian expects a rival for Saturday –Aliassime or Taylor Fritz, quoted tonight; 9:00 p.m., Movistar–, while he is already making an effort to get ready for takeoff in 2023. Previously, he will make a stopover in Latin America, on a charity tour in which he will share the bill precisely with Ruud.

“I needed to show that I’m still competitive so I can go home calmly; If I don’t have the best attitude at all times, I can’t go home happy and calm. For me, personal satisfaction is more important than any title”, pointed out the number two at the foot of the track, referring sideways to the year that is already ending. “I can’t complain, because at my age, being able to achieve success [cuatro títulos, entre ellos dos Grand Slams] and being competitive means a lot to me. 2023? Just trying to have the right preparation, work well and start the campaign with energy and attitude, and raise the level to be competitive from the start”, he extended after beating Ruud, whom he had already beaten in June in the Roland Garros final.

With the pass to the semifinals already ruled out, Nadal did not lack incentives in this last crossing. For the one who won, a juicy reward in the air –83.00 dollars for hitting the target, 370,000 euros– and a booty of 200 points; which, to contextualize, comes to exceed the prizes awarded for reaching the semifinals of an ATP 500 (180 points) or the quarterfinals of a Masters 1000 (another 180). Thinking already in 2023, it was convenient for the Mallorcan to bill, since he risks losing the second privileged position that he currently occupies on the list. The Norwegian and Tsitsipas threaten her; the first would overwhelm him if he summited on Sunday and the second if he landed in the final. That is, what was at stake was not a small thing.

Now, above the euros or the rankingFor the Spanish – but not for the Nordic, with two victories in the box and the ticket for the next season of the tournament as the first group already secured – it meant making up the layout and not leaving Turin empty. Neither did Nadal want to chain five consecutive defeats –US Open, Paris-Bercy and the first two games of the Masters–, much less shelve 2023 with a bad taste in his mouth. That is, it was necessary to win and definitely turn the page. There is no day off or residual game for him, always piecework, although in this highly conditioned final stretch of the course, his tennis goes as far as it goes.

In an even duel, but with the right competitive tension, it was worth it to tilt Ruud, trained at his Manacor academy. Without boasting, the Spaniard built the triumph on the service -93% of points with first serves-, deepening with the winning shots -38 compared to the rival’s 19- and taking advantage of two of the three times that the Norwegian opened the door to sign a pair of breaks, one per part. Having achieved his objective, having set the signature with a crossed backhand, he raised his arms in a contained way and headed for the locker room thinking about the assault on the next season. He tells Nadal to stay motivated and promises to try. He looks capable. From here to Australia, an interval of two months; essential time to reset the counter to zero and redo.

“I’m not happy about the tournament, that’s for sure, but it’s always positive to end the season with a victory against a player of Casper’s level,” said Nadal, who will be 37 years old next year; “It hasn’t been the perfect week for me, but I’m going to work hard to come back next year.”

